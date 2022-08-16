ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preds Foundation teams with police on 'Gift Card for Guns'

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators Foundation is teaming up on an event offering people gift cards, preseason vouchers and giveaways if they turn in guns to the city’s police.

The NHL team says its foundation is partnering on the event Saturday at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church.

People can turn in guns to the Metro Nashville Police Department there with no questions asked.

They can also drop off unused or expired medication that police will destroy.

In seven Gift Card for Guns days since 2011, people turned in 658 firearms. It's the first year the Preds Foundation has been involved in the event.

Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King expressed hope that the initiative would make the community safer.

