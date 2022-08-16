ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

5 exercises, a home weight and this leg workout to build muscle in your thighs

By Meg Walters
T3
T3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2N9c_0hIngsgP00

It's leg day – are you ready?! Incorporating strength training for your legs into your workout routine will provide significant benefits, such as stronger and more toned quadriceps and hamstrings and relieving lower back pain. Plus, leg strength training will enhance your athleticism to compete in sports such as football, basketball and track and field and burn fat by boosting your metabolism.

Today, we're bringing you a killer thigh workout that you will definitely want to add to your rotation.

In this workout by Venezuelan model and fitness influencer Michelle Lewin, we are shown five thigh exercises involving a single 10 kg weight disc, a medium-sized barbell and ankle weights that will seriously bolster your quadriceps, glutes and core.

Don't worry; even if you haven't got a spare set of barbells or weight plates at home, any weight you can hold in your hand will do, such as kettlebells or lighter dumbbells. The exercises that use ankle weight can be performed without any additional weight, or you can use a resistance band loop, often used for such workouts. The fice exercises featured in this workout are:

  • Weighted side lunges (20 reps x 4 sets)
  • Barbell crossover lunges (20 reps x 4 sets)
  • Barbell good morning (15 reps x 4 sets)
  • Ankle-weighted kickback raises (12 reps x 3 sets)
  • Ankle-weighted side raises (12 reps x 3 sets)

If this workout seems too daunting, then why not read our beginner’s guide on best leg workouts ? For those who are more experienced in this area and looking for a simple home routine, check out this single dumbbell leg workout .

Want to strengthen your glute muscles? These are the best glute exercises we could think of. Short of gym equipment and looking to invest? Have a look at our recommendations for the best dumbbells and best kettlebells for home use.

As for those with spacious living rooms (or garage gyms), we suggest having a rummage around on T3's best barbells and best weight plates guides. For recovery, nothing beats using the best foam rollers – these are not only cheap but also supper effective to relieve the symptoms of DOMS.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Leg Strength Is Linked to Longevity—Here Are 7 Workouts That’ll Help Your Gams Get Stronger

Leg day is one of the most dreaded phrases in fitness. Maybe because nothing makes you feel the burn quite like Bulgarian split squats or jump lunges. Or maybe because the oh-so-slightly important act of walking can become impossible afterwards. But personally, I never feel more powerful than during a lower-body workout, and especially when I’m squatting heavy. My legs are powerful, hear them roar!
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Massive Arms and A Huge Back with the Chin Up

This definitive guide will teach you everything you need to know about the Chin Up. The Chin Up is a bodyweight pulling exercise where the athlete must pull their body up to a raised bar. Muscles Worked by the Chin up. The Chin Up is an effective way to improve...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

How to Get Wider Biceps – Best Exercises and Workout

There isn’t a bodybuilder alive who doesn’t want bigger, more muscular arms. And while there are two significant muscles that contribute to arm size, it’s the biceps that tend to get most of the attention. Ironically, the triceps are the larger of the two main arm muscles,...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Lewin
CNN

How to get rid of muscle knots

Researchers are still trying to figure out what happens within muscle to create knots, also known as myofascial trigger points. Being consistent with exercise habits and moving throughout the day can help keep knots from developing in your muscles.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

What are plyometrics? A training technique that’s great for weight loss

Plyometrics is considered an anaerobic exercise. Oftentimes, anaerobic exercises involve maximum effort through quick and intense bursts of energy like jumping or sprinting. Due to these quick bursts, this kind of exercise can lead to greater overall fat burn from increased caloric expenditure when compared to aerobic exercises. Anyone can start performing plyometrics by simply adding a few exercises to your regular strength workout or by devoting 1-2 workouts a week to plyometric exercises specifically for a fun and productive twist in your fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

Best Workout Split for Maximum Muscle Gains

You have probably seen countless workout programs online and wondered which one to choose. Is there a best workout split for maximum muscle gains? Find out below. When it comes to training for building muscle, your workout program has to be on point. A healthy eating habit is the foundation of any goal when it comes to getting fitter and stronger, but a workout split program will get you that extra advantage to reach your goals.
WORKOUTS
Parade

Should You Do Cardio Before or After Lifting Weights at the Gym?

When you walk into the gym, there’s a good chance that you tend to gravitate toward the same section first each time. Maybe it’s the cardio machines: Sweating it out on the treadmill, elliptical, or stationary bike is your type of stress relief. Or perhaps you prefer the weight section, which makes you feel strong and confident.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Pain#Muscle Strength#Build Muscle#Gyms#Venezuelan
LiveScience

Which muscles do pull-ups work?

A pull-up is an exercise where you grasp a bar over your head and pull your body off the floor but which muscles do pulls up work? Well, this is an exercise that uses multiple muscle groups – in fact, most of your body is engaged in some way.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you've just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you're able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you're prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle With Bodybuilding Pressing Exercises for General Strength

Learn how to build muscle with bodybuilding pressing exercises. The sport of bodybuilding was popularized in the 1960s thanks to the muscular physiques of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Franco Columbu, Dave Draper, and later Lee Haney, Ronnie Coleman and Kevin Levrone. People were initially impressed by the bodies of these men, who...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Get Thicker Biceps (Includes Full Workout)

Learn how to get thicker biceps with these great tips from Jeremy Ethier. “When it comes to building the biceps, I think it’s fair to say that most of us don’t just want a well-developed biceps peak. More importantly, we want biceps that are full and thick looking such that they not only look good from the side or when flexed, but also look well developed from the front view or in a shirt for example.”
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Workouts
Medical News Today

What is a progressive overload workout plan?

Progressive overload training involves gradually increasing the intensity or difficulty of workouts over time. It can promote the development of muscle mass and strength. Training using the progressive overload method typically involves choosing a goal, working out at a comfortable but challenging level, and then slowly increasing the intensity of the workouts over time. This may involve decreasing rest periods or adding more weight, repetitions (reps), or sets.
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

Exercise for muscle strength: How often, not how much you do it may be key

A new study finds that exercising briefly five days a week may be superior to an extended exercise session once a week. The study’s participants who did just six arm-resistance exercises five days a week improved muscle strength and muscle thickness. The study involved maximum-strength exercises, but researchers are...
WORKOUTS
T3

T3

311
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy