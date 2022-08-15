ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Great Britain's Laura Muir retains European 1500m title in style

Laura Muir capped a summer of major championships medals by defending her European 1500m title in Munich. After a steady opening to the race, Briton Muir bolted off the front of the pack with 425m to go, with only Ireland's Ciara Mageean able to follow. Mageean hung tough in Muir's...
BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
