BBC
Darius: The singer who turned down Simon Cowell and still got to No1
Darius Campbell Danesh was the singer who came third on Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates, and looked to have the musical world at his feet. So industry experts were stunned when he turned down a lucrative record deal from the show's creator Simon Cowell. But rather than...
BBC
Dover: Boy died in fall off White Cliffs on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy accidentally fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover on his 12th birthday, an inquest heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays. The Estonian family, who moved to London in 2021, hired a campervan to holiday...
BBC
Great Britain's Laura Muir retains European 1500m title in style
Laura Muir capped a summer of major championships medals by defending her European 1500m title in Munich. After a steady opening to the race, Briton Muir bolted off the front of the pack with 425m to go, with only Ireland's Ciara Mageean able to follow. Mageean hung tough in Muir's...
BBC
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
