David Blair files a recount petition in Montgomery Co. executive election
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A recount is expected to begin this week in the race for Montgomery County Executive in Maryland's Democratic primary. The Maryland Board of Elections certified that incumbent Marc Elrich won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair over the weekend. Now,...
Postal workers and activists rally for voter rights in Maryland
OXON HILL, Md. — On Tuesday postal workers that are members of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU) along with democracy advocates, religious leaders and labor activists held a rally in Oxon Hill, Maryland to stand up for mail-in voting rights. Around 2,000 people were expected to participate in...
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
DC neighborhoods fed up with rat invasion
WASHINGTON — Beyond an invasion, people in Northwest D.C. say the rats have moved in and made themselves at home. "Rats in the alley, rats from the commercial (dumpsters) and even from the residential trash cans," said Michael O'Connor. "It really is affecting quality of life for the neighborhood."
DC Public Schools requiring negative COVID-19 test for students, staff this fall
WASHINGTON — DC Public Schools (DCPS) announced Wednesday that students and staff will have to test negative for COVID-19 to attend the first day of school. With back-to-school season in full swing, DCPS is preparing to support families, staff and their nearly 50,000 students across the District with health protocols including a "Test to Return to School" policy. Tests are even being provided for pick-up at the schools.
$1,000 back-to-school payments coming to some DC families
WASHINGTON — Some D.C. families could receive $1,000 payments ahead of the back-to-school season this year. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new program Thursday, alongside the DC Department of Human Services, which involves families in the city receiving a one-time back-to-school payment of $1,000 if they are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. DHS will issue the payment onto each household’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card this month.
'At the mercy of landlords' | What to know before signing a new apartment lease or renewal in the DMV
WASHINGTON — August is here, and peak rental season has rolled in right along with it. As many move to the city, change apartments in D.C. or face lease renewal surprises, now's the time to be talking negotiations, how to find a new place to stay if needed and generally keep a measure on the market.
DC mobile clinic to deliver back-to-school shots to children in the District
WASHINGTON — The first day of school for D.C. students is weeks away, and DC Health want to keep students and staff healthy before they return to the classroom. The Kids Mobile Medical Clinic bus is offering free vaccinations to all D.C. children ages six months and up as well for their families.
Maryland lottery, casinos shattered records, generated $1.5B in 2022
Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is from a separate story that aired in February 2022. Maryland Lottery and Gaming raised a record $1.5 billion in contributions for the state through the lottery, casino gaming, sports wagering, and fantasy competitions in its fiscal year. The new state record...
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a...
LGBTQ+ non-profit groups see an influx of clients after Casa Ruby shutdown
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Following the shutdown of Casa Ruby's operations in July, advocates say members of the LGBTQ+ community are seeing the immediate effects of losing the D.C.-based organization. TransLatinx DMV says at least 50 former Casa Ruby clients have reached out for help after the D.C. Attorney...
DC teen set to become one of the nation's youngest pilots | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — We want to wish a happy 17th birthday to D.C. native Christopher Alexander Ballinger. But that's far from the most exciting thing that will happen to him today. Ballinger will become one of the youngest licensed private pilots in the United States thanks to an Air Force Junior ROTC flight academy program. The program was created to inspire and encourage youth toward aviation careers.
Fusing politics, booze in DC with new 'Dissent Gin'
WASHINGTON — Mixing politics and liquor is common practice in D.C. but infusing liberal attitudes into spirits is an altogether novel concept being embraced by a relative newcomer to the District's distillery scene. Prominently positioned on New York Ave, NE in the Ivy City neighborhood, Republic Restoratives Distillery describes...
Neglected beagles now in foster homes in the D.C. area
ARLINGTON, Va. — As the saying goes, they're our best friends. And a beagle named Marimba sure seems to have found hers. "She'll just nap and relax and know that we're going to be there, know that she's safe," said Tim Denning sitting with the sleepy beagle in his lap at his Arlington home.
Nourish Now tackles food insecurity with leftovers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — With millions of pounds of food wasted every year, one Maryland group is working to rescue it and give it to families in need. It's called Nourish Now, and their mission is to end hunger through food recovery. Brett Meyers started the organization back in...
'Entire call is under investigation' | DC mayor responds to criticism after 911 delays, infant's death
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is setting the record straight after her deputy mayor of public safety and justice told reporters the city was "considering asking the fire department to take over dispatch responsibilities” from the Office of Unified Communications. OUC has come under scrutiny for sending crews to the wrong address in the past and when Bowser rehired the agency's former Director Karima Holmes.
'I am relying on the generosity of charities and people' | DC senior speaks out about her experience with food insecurity
WASHINGTON — Robin Champion walked into the Giant on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest, D.C. on Wednesday where WUSA9 was hosting a food drive alongside Bread for the City with the original intent to just buy groceries. Champion is a senior D.C. resident that experiences food insecurity and was using a gift card someone gave her to buy groceries but she discovered the food being donated could possibly be delivered to her home because she was a Bread for the City recipient.
Police: UPS driver shot in Suitland
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A UPS driver was shot in Prince George's County Monday morning and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police officers were called to a report of a shooting in the area of Silver Hill Road and Terrace Drive around 10 a.m. About a half-mile away near a barber shop in Suitland, officers found the worker shot, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
DC man shot by officers charged after domestic violence assault call, police say
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man shot by a DC Police officer has been arrested and charged after assaulting his partner in Southeast, according to officials. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Rahman Mills, from Southeast. Mills was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
