ARLINGTON, Va. — As the saying goes, they're our best friends. And a beagle named Marimba sure seems to have found hers. "She'll just nap and relax and know that we're going to be there, know that she's safe," said Tim Denning sitting with the sleepy beagle in his lap at his Arlington home.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO