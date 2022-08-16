If you like Lamborghini supercars, you might know a thing or two about Underground Racing. If you don’t, let us shine some light on the subject. Underground Racing is a U.S.-based tuning company responsible for creating the world’s fastest and most powerful Lamborghinis. Pretty much all its models deliver way over 1,000 horsepower - with quite a few of them easily going above 2,000. As an example, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. delivers 759 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner took the final output up to an impressive 2,000 horsepower!

