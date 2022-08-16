Read full article on original website
Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
Top Speed
This Custom-Tuned Aventador SVJ Puts Every Other Lamborghini to Shame
If you like Lamborghini supercars, you might know a thing or two about Underground Racing. If you don’t, let us shine some light on the subject. Underground Racing is a U.S.-based tuning company responsible for creating the world’s fastest and most powerful Lamborghinis. Pretty much all its models deliver way over 1,000 horsepower - with quite a few of them easily going above 2,000. As an example, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. delivers 759 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner took the final output up to an impressive 2,000 horsepower!
motor1.com
UK: Watch Audi RS3 drag race Audi S8 in close super saloon showdown
Audi has no shortage of performance vehicles. They cover a broad swath of the market and include the bite-sized RS3 and the large, luxurious S8. The latest Carwow video pits the two in a series of drag races to see how their differences shake out on the track. Powering the...
motor1.com
Next-gen BMW 5 Series spied lapping Nurburgring ahead of 2023 debut
The next-generation BMW 5 Series likely won’t debut until early next year. The automaker isn’t teasing the model yet as it continues developing the car. A new video from the CarSpyMedia YouTube channel captures the four-door saloon testing on and around the Nurburgring race track. Unlike the prototype...
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur
Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti has a new car planned for 2022 Monterey Car Week, and it will be the "last of its kind"
Bugatti will use the backdrop of 2022 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to reveal a new model, which has been previewed in short teaser videos posted to social media. The mystery model will be revealed on Aug. 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier...
The legendary ‘dune buggy’ is back with an electric motor
The Manx 2.0 closely follows in the original's footsteps with its rugged yet voluptuous silhouette. The vehicle's predecessor was a kit car built on a shortened, taller-wheeled, more maneuverable modified Volkswagen Beetle chassis. The electric buggy will be driven by two motors at the rear. The U.S.-based carmaker Meyers Manx,...
motor1.com
UK: Turn your Yamaha XSR700 into a tribute to the RD350 wIth this body kit
The Yamaha RD350 was a rather popular sporty street bike produced in the 1980s, with its distinguishing feature being its sonorous two-stroke parallel-twin engine. In September 2018, Velocity Moto, a UK-based workshop that's been in the custom scene for decades, introduced a kit for the XSR900 paying tribute to the RD350 LC. At a glance, Velocity Moto's retro-inspired kit breathes sophisticated character to the XSR900's otherwise rowdy nature.
motor1.com
17-year-old boy’s electric motor design could revolutionise EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionising a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
1988 Land Rover Defender 90 Restomod Boasts Corvette LT1 Power And A Lavish Interior
ECD Automotive Design can't seem to get enough of shoving Corvette engines into old-school Land Rovers. The tuner did this with a Series 3 Land Rover Defender known as Project Overload, and then again just weeks ago with a tough-looking Special Edition based on a Defender 110. As with all of its projects, ECD spares no expense and will cater to its clients' every whim - for a price. The company's latest custom one-of-one Defender is known as Project Mr. O.
MotorAuthority
Singer's Porsche 930-inspired Turbo Study can now be ordered as a convertible
California's Singer has revealed a convertible version of its Porsche 911-based Turbo Study just in time for the car's U.S. debut at 2022 Monterey Car Week. Shown for the first time as a coupe in February, the Turbo Study is the latest member in a growing family of 964-generation 911s modified by Singer, with the focus this time to make something more closely resembling the earlier Porsche 930, i.e. the original 911 Turbo built from 1975 to 1989.
motor1.com
UK: Mustang Mach-E races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX in electric crossover battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
Road & Track
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Already Has a Special Edition
Porsche revealed its 2023 911 GT3 RS at Monterey during Car Week on Wednesday. Now, just two days later, the company has revealed a special edition exclusive to U.S. buyers. Called the Tribute to Carrera RS package, this trim sports a ton of customization options made possible by Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur program, which allows buyers to tailor their cars to their liking beyond the normal options sheet.
motor1.com
Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?
The FIA World Motor Sport Council finally pushed through rule changes to address porpoising for the 2023 Formula 1 season, amid suggestions the late alterations will help bigger teams. After much debate, the edge of the cars' floors will be raised for 2023 and the diffuser throat height will also...
One-Off Mercedes-AMG G63 By Mansory Gets Unique Faded Color Scheme
Mansory offers visual and performance upgrades for a variety of makes and models. And its new Mansory Bespoke program takes customization to a personal level, creating one-off vehicles for customers. Its latest build is a tuned Mercedes-AMG G63 with a visual makeover that includes more than added aero parts. Mansory...
Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Sets A New Standard
British premium automaker Aston Martin debuted its V12 Vantage Coupe in March 2022 as the swansong of the brand's legendary V12 engine. According to Edmunds, the V12 Vantage Coupe is the last time Aston's V12 will appear in a Vantage, resulting in the most potent and quickest Vantage in the brand's history. However, the internet is awash with spy photographs of what is purportedly a drop-top variant of the new V12 Vantage, which means we haven't seen the last of Aston's great V12 motor.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts Today: See The Livestream
You can read all about it in our 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debut post. The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.
motor1.com
InMotion’s V13 Challenger is a bonkers E-unicycle capable of ungodly speeds
A sometimes ignored subset of the greater market for lightweight EVs is the electric unicycle sector. The goal of these personal electric vehicles is to provide quick electric mobility while still being portable and easy to stow at the rider's destination as opposed to locking outside like a bicycle. Although riding an electric unicycle takes a lot more skill than riding a conventional bicycle, for those who know what they’re doing, electric unicycles are both fun and practical.
motor1.com
Watch this homemade E-bike drag race a Ford Mustang GT
Electric bicycles are brilliant and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
