North College Hill, OH

Fox 19

Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet

VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
VILLA HILLS, KY
Fox 19

2 Wendy’s workers shot in Walnut Hills, one critically injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Walnut Hills Wendy’s. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. just outside the location on Gilbert Avenue and William Howard Taft Road. Two people were shot, according to police. Both are employees of the restaurant. EMS transported them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

West End shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End early Friday. A 40-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to at about 3 a.m. on Livingston Street near Linn Street, according to police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Man dead in Covington shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say. Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots. The man, who is in his 60s, was suffering from a gunshot at...
COVINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Watermain break shuts down road in Hyde Park Friday

CINCINNATI — A watermain break has shut down Kendall Avenue at Madison Road in Hyde Park Friday morning. The shut down will likely impact traffic next to Withrow High School as students and staff arrive for school. Officials said repairs are likely to last through the morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman crashes van into pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman drove into a pool at Kings Island’s Camp Cedar Friday evening, a spokesperson confirms. It happened sometime around 5:30 p.m. at one of Camp Cedar’s two pools. A guest experienced a medical emergency. Her van went off a nearby road. Witnesses...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teenage girl shot in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police were at the scene of a shooting with a minor victim in Winton Hills on Wednesday. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Craft Street, according to Cincinnati police. An underage girl was shot once in the shoulder. EMS transported her to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Fox 19

Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

One shot, killed near Covington bridge

This story has been updated. A man was shot and killed near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington on Thursday evening. Covington Police responded to the first block (0-100) of West 15th at just before 9 p.m. after receiving a report of two shots fired. Officers found a male on...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Enhancing bike lanes and pedestrian walkways in Cincinnati neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After several years of discussion, a project to improve pedestrian and bike accessibility in two Cincinnati neighborhoods is one step closer to construction. City of Cincinnati Principal Engineer Bryan Williams and his team have narrowed their plans down for redesign streets and sidewalks in the West End...
CINCINNATI, OH

