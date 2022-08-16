Read full article on original website
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Attempted Homicide Case Against 17-Year-Old Wausau Teen to Move Forward
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old from Wausau accused of attempted homicide will go to trial. On Wednesday a Wood County Judge found probable cause against Christopher Stevens in connection with an incident at the Motel 6 in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s where officers found a man face-down in the parking lot bleeding from his head.
Wood County Woman Arrested After Drug Raid
TOWN OF SARATOGA, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman following a drug raid in the Town of Saragota. Officers executed a search warrant at a home along Kester Road on Thursday and seized undisclosed amounts of meth, marijuana, and prescription pills. Arrested at the scene was Cassondra McCracken, who has a history of drug-related offenses along with charges of forgery and theft.
Assisted living center to close
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
Task force looks at Central Wisconsin housing trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area planning commission is trying to address the housing issues in Central Wisconsin. North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at Wausau City Hall, presenting their plan to gather data to tackle the housing crisis. New data from the 2020...
Merrill School Board To Bring Back Referendum Question
MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — The Merrill Area Public School District will be trying to pass the same referendum that failed in April. The Board of Directors voted Wednesday unanimously to place a $2.5 million referendum on November’s ballot, which would address budget concerns within the district if passed.
MetroRide Director “Encouraged” by Recent Hiring Trends
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It isn’t perfect but Wausau MetroRide director Greg Seubert says they are in a better place now than they were in the spring when it comes to staffing. He told the Transit Commission on Thursday that the strategy to take four part-time driver positions and bump them up to full-time yielded seven applicants including one person who had been a driver in the Eau Claire area but was relocating to Wausau.
Lincoln County Fair Is Open
MERRILL, WI. (WAOW-WSAU) — Wednesday marked the first day of five for Lincoln County Fair this year. It’s estimated that the fair brings in close to 30,000 people every year, and admission is free. Rides opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., after most operations started at noon, including food...
Thursday High School Football Schedule
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The 2022 high school football season begins tonight with a number of games on the schedule. Most of the rest of the teams around the state begin on Friday night. Here is Thursday’s schedule:. DC Everest at Green Bay Preble. River Falls at Wisconsin...
Demand rises at food pantry
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry is seeing an increased need for food. Associate Executive Director Courtney Smith says during the pandemic a lot of federal programs were put into place. Those programs allowed people to get support outside the pantry. Smith says the problem is a lot of those programs are now ending. “We’re actually seeing an uptick now as our customers fade out of those programs that were put into place during COVID. Given our current economic climate, we’re also see additional households come.”
Taste n’ Glow Balloon Festival Brings Economic Boom
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — The second annual Taste ‘n Glow Balloon Festival brought an estimated $5 million to the area last month, and those are just the conservative estimates. Tim White of the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau released the numbers this week during a meeting of the Weston Tourism Commission this week. White says they were able to use several high-tech and traditional methods to track where visitors came from including interactions with digital ads, credit card data, and reports from hotel managers on where guests came from.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Sky
This sweet gal is Sky! She is a nice girl who loves to get attention and is ok with other cats as long as they are calm. She does not enjoy all that kitten energy. She is about 3 years old and is ready for a nice quite home where she can be the queen bee!
Rafters Eliminate Woodchucks In NWL Playoffs
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WSAU) -– In a winner-take-all game three of the Great Lakes West sub-divisional series, the Wausau Woodchucks were eliminated in a 9-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. A seven-run fifth inning proved decisive for the Rafters, who blasted a pair of three-run homers in the...
