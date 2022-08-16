Read full article on original website
Gabriel Gouveia
3d ago
He’ll give his employees 1 dollar, they don’t let their employees accept tips, he’s not good to his employees
Register Citizen
Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.
NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
Trumbull woman creates mobile bar business after losing job during pandemic
A Trumbull woman has created a mobile bar business after losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ctexaminer.com
Labyrinthine Wait Lists Hobble Stamford’s Success with Below Market Rate Housing
State officials applaud a Stamford program for providing most of the affordable housing units built in Fairfield County in the last decade. The Below Market Rate Program has created well over 1,000 units by requiring developers of projects with at least 10 apartments to designate 10 percent of them as affordable.
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: Some of CT’s richest towns land on cannabis list as ‘disproportionately impacted’
Quick, think of cities and towns in Connecticut with neighborhoods that fit the definition of “disproportionately impacted areas” as the state creates a cannabis industry aimed at racial and economic equity. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven? Absolutely. Windham, Norwalk, Ansonia? Yes, they’re on the list. How about New...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Families Look Forward to Sales Tax-Free Week
Families looking to save a little money are holding off on shopping until next week. That’s when the state’s sales tax-free week takes place. It applies to most clothing and shoes under $100. “I don’t go shopping very often, but it definitely will spur me on to go...
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
biteofthebest.com
Founders House Pub & Patio, Milford, CT + Bedwetter at NY’s Linda Gross Theater
The pandemic kept all of us distanced from many of our friends. One Connecticut friend and I decided on a beach day at Milford’s Gulf Beach, grabbing a bite ahead of time, then spending the day on catch up!. We had a quick lunch on the patio of Founders...
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
ctexaminer.com
Rise in ‘Suicides by Train’ Sparks Effort by Rail Officials in Connecticut
In a Wednesday meeting of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council, state railroad officials acknowledged that suicides by train are on the rise in 2022 and discussed possible solutions. There have been four suicides so far on state rails this year, including the recent death of a Greenwich man who was...
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich
The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
milfordmirror.com
Electric vehicle showroom planned for former Milford Hooters site
MILFORD — A new electric car showroom will be filling space once occupied by Hooters on the Boston Post Road. DeForest W. Smith, president of Milford-based George J. Smith and Son Commercial and Investment Real Estate, announced that the property at 990 Boston Post Road was recently sold for $2.8 million.
NewsTimes
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
NBC Connecticut
Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers
Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
darientimes.com
Lottery opens for Darien’s newest affordable housing rentals. What will it take to get an apartment?
DARIEN — A highly anticipated housing lottery in Darien is now open, offering potential residents a chance to live in an apartment designated as affordable in one of the town’s newest housing developments. Interested renters — who do not need to be current Darien residents to enter —...
Road Trip: Visit Milford, Connecticut's little city with a big heart
With over 17 miles of shoreline, 400 restaurants, and many unique shops, Milford is the perfect destination any day.
