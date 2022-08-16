Read full article on original website
Budweiser Taps New York Sunshine for Iconographic Capsule Collection
Following its collaborative capsule with VERDY‘s Wasted Youth imprint last month, Budweiser has recruited art collective and clothing brand New York Sunshine for a logo-heavy apparel collection. The collaboration, which highlights Budweiser’s renowned iconography as well as New York Sunshine’s Install Team and Hardwood Fishing Team labels, arrives with...
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
adidas Continues Its Adilicious City Series With Berlin's Ø27
Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
New Balance 2002R "New Vintage" Pack Is Revealed
New Balance essentially has a starting five when it comes to silhouettes that are getting the most playing time in its lifestyle category right now, and one of its key players is the 2002R. Momentum for this low-slung model hasn’t stopped since Salehe Bembury got his hands on it and made two collaborations, and its inline catalog has been growing at rapid speeds. Next up for the sneaker offering is its “New Vintage” Pack which includes two colorways.
The Limited Edt x adidas Originals Forum 84 Low Celebrates Singapore's Independence
Continuing its collaborative relationship with adidas, Singapore-based sneaker retailer, Limited Edt, has reconnected with adidas Originals to celebrate Singapore’s independence this month with a Forum 84 Low release. The latest team-up serves as the third and final installment of Limited Edt’s batik-inspired floral pattern series, kicked off by the adidas Originals ZX Flux and Superstar Pack back in 2015, and Superstar Clean in 2017.
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
LMC Fuses Laidback Collegiate Styles for FW22
South Korean label LMC, short for Lost Management Cities, has released its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook displaying a range of relaxed urban wares centering around the utopian themes of peace, love, and freedom. The upcoming series sees the return of collegiate themes and familiar bear and globe motifs across a fresh new range of silhouettes.
size? Previews Another New Balance 1906R Collaboration In Teal
New Balance has a penchant to re-introduce older silhouettes through collaborative projects. It was successful with models like the 2002R as well as the 550, and it’s already starting to see positive signs with its 1906. The Boston-based imprint aligned with thisisneverthat recently to show off a collaborative take, and now it’s filtering it through footwear retailer size? for a duo of installments. The first iteration was previewed earlier in the month, and now the European retailer is ushering in a brand new teal colorway.
Richardson Delivers True Streetwear Staples for FW22
New York City-based streetwear label Richardson is back with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Helmed by Andrew Richardson, the label’s drop style typically sets forth specific garment designs due to its history of collaborations. From eccentric multicolored graphic designs to workwear-focused pieces, past collaborations have illustrated a range of influences. But for the FW22 season, Richardson brings the pieces back home to true streetwear staples.
Vetements Chaos Hits New Rock's Platform Sneakers
If there’s one brand that has surprised the world of fashion the most in the past decade, it’s Vetements. Whether it be making the DHL logo a fashion statement or throwing spikes on Oakley sunglasses and Reebok trainers, the label has never failed to provoke a crowd. For Fall/Winter 2022, Vetements opted to address influencer and Bitcoin millionaires with its ready-to-wear presentation which featured models wearing face masks in front of a backdrop with a repeating print of million dollar bills. In terms of footwear, the Vetements x New Rock Platform Sneakers appeared throughout in several different colorways. Now, the Spanish shoe company that specializes in goth looks has launched its collaborative ankle boot in two colorways.
EDEN Power Corp Debuts New Amadou Tulip Hats Made From Mushrooms
EDEN Power Corp is introducing a new Amadou Tulip Hat which consists of 100 percent amadou felt derived from the fomes fomentarius mushroom. The Canadian label looks to emphasize sustainable solutions in every step of its creative process, and its latest introduction joins past projects including natural wine-dyed clothing and mycelium wine coolers.
Take a Closer Look at the Awake NY x ASICS GEL-LYTE III
Continuing a partnership that stretches back to 2019, Angelo Baque‘s Awake NY and. join forces once again to rework the classic GEL-LYTE III silhouette in four new colorways. Released as a running shoe in the early ’90s, the GEL-LYTE III has now been revised in bright and youthful colors, serving as bold lifestyle sneakers.
Crocs Drops New Colorways of Classic Crush Clogs and Marbled Sandals
Crocs has just released its latest range of clogs and sandals. We take a closer look at the new colorways that arrived on HBX. Leading the latest lineup are the Classic Crush Clogs in “Black” and “Bone,” with added height that is said to give an extra dose of attitude and style. The Classic Marbled Sandals, on the other hand, see a 2-strap design for a secure fit and arrive in colorful and wavy marbled patterns in “White/Black” and “White/Oxygen.” Rounding out the range are the Classic Bandana Clogs and the Classic Crocs Spray Dye Sandals.
Nike Air Max 97 "Muslin/Pink Foam" Is Constructed With Premium Materials
Christian Tresser’s Air Max 97 first introduced itself to the world back in 1997, and since then, it’s held up its status as a staple silhouette for the. Sportswear category. Before sneakerheads get all riled up about the highly-anticipated return of the “Silver Bullet” iteration, the silhouette is carving out space to introduce other inline colorways, one being this Air Max 97 “Muslin/Pink Foam” colorway.
Take a Closer Look at the adidas adiFOM Q
Catching the attention of sneakerheads upon receiving first looks, we now have a closer look at the. adiFOM Q. Originally believed to be a YEEZY footwear model, the upcoming silhouette draws inspiration from the adidas Quake, originally released in 2001. The adidas adiFOM Q is defined by its off white...
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen SS23 Looks at the Nature of Sculpture
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen has recently unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Titled “IMPOSTRIAL MONOLITHS,” the collection furthers the brand’s signature utilitarian design cadence. This time around, creative director Tobias Birk Nielson tells the story of a sculptor and...
Take a First Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Following rumors of follow-up colors, we now have a first look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.” The fledgling sneaker debuted in a clean “Light Cream/White/Light Bone” colorway and has had a tonal “Dark Sulfur” take surface in recent weeks.
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
