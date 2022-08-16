A man narrowly missed a large metal object that likely fell from a plane in Maine

Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Would you rip up your lawn for $6 a square foot? Welcome to drought-stricken California
Doreen Jansen looked at the brown hills from her Thousand Oaks home. "My plants are suffering," Jansen said. "The animals, coyotes, rattlesnakes; they are all out in droves. It's dry and unusually hot."
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation
Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
2 Ohio fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of Bowling Green State University student
Two Ohio fraternity members have been sentenced in the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced to 42 days in jail, followed by 28 days of house arrest, and placed on two years of probation with conditions, according to a release from Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new financial charges
The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new charges against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, roughly a month after he pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killings of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted on four counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses for a...
Brian Kemp fighting subpoena in Fulton County probe of 2020 presidential election
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed Wednesday on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena –...
