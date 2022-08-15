Read full article on original website
Red Rock Biofuels, Frontline BioEnergy announce successful technology test
Red Rock Biofuels LLC, the company heading up the unfinished Red Rock Biofuels project in Lakeview, and Frontline BioEnergy, a leading provider of waste and biomass gasification solutions, have announced that they have successfully tested their innovative technology that gasifies Red Rock’s residual woody biomass feedstock into high quality syngas — short for synthetic gas — for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.
Lake County Hot Spot, Aug. 16, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 -- The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Lake County's Broadband Partnership, Oregon Secretary of State Visits Lakeview, and CASA 5K Superhero Run This Saturday.
Lake District Hospital Auxiliary promotes welfare of those in medical need
Fifty-two years ago, Lois Strieby, who was the wife of Dr. William Strieby, saw the need for an auxiliary to enhance services at Lake District Hospital. From that day forward there has been, so far, an organization known as Lake District Hospital Auxiliary. As with many service organizations, our local hospital auxiliary has a rapidly waning and aging membership.
