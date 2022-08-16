Read full article on original website
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Bennett advances to U.S. Amateur quarterfinals
PARAMUS, N.J. — Texas A&M graduate Sam Bennett advanced to the quarterfinals at the 122nd U.S. Amateur on Thursday at the Ridgewood Country Club. The 36th-seeded Bennett who is the No. 3 amateur in the world, defeated Spain’s David Puig 4 and 2 in the round of 16. Bennett advances to face 21st-seeded Stewart Hagestad on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Fisher: no one in danger of missing the season opener because of an injury
As is the case in fall camp, a stream of Texas A&M football players have exited and re-entered full contact drills while nursing bumps and bruises through three weeks of workouts. Thursday, while speaking to the media, head coach Jimbo Fisher reassured everyone that those who have had absences shouldn’t...
Texas A&M soccer team ready for 2022 with rehabilitated attack on offense
For just the third time since 1996, the Texas A&M soccer team didn’t make the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll as the Aggies prepare for the 2022 season. While those rankings point to the season ahead, which begins for A&M on the road Thursday at No. 25 Clemson, they are truly an indicator of the season past, one which head coach G Guerrieri and the Aggie soccer team would prefer to wipe from their memory.
