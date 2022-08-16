For just the third time since 1996, the Texas A&M soccer team didn’t make the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll as the Aggies prepare for the 2022 season. While those rankings point to the season ahead, which begins for A&M on the road Thursday at No. 25 Clemson, they are truly an indicator of the season past, one which head coach G Guerrieri and the Aggie soccer team would prefer to wipe from their memory.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO