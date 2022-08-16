ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

New pizzeria, gelato shop brings slice of NYC to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Joseph Tola didn’t realize pizza by the slice was a novelty in Bridgeport until he did some local research. “We went around to all the other pizzerias and we saw that nobody sells a slice,” Tola said. “You could buy a pie, you could buy a personal pizza.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’

MIDDLETOWN — When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.

NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
DEEP RIVER, CT
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Goshen wildlife park launching ‘The Forsaken Lands’ haunted attraction

GOSHEN — There’s something creepy and fun coming to Action Wildlife park. Alex Fortuna, Tony Sitro and Brian Morrarty are building The Forsaken Lands, a haunted attraction that aims to scare the living daylights out of its visitors, and plan to open it in September with events through Halloween.
GOSHEN, CT
Register Citizen

Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally

A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Register Citizen

‘Y’all come eat!’: At Ma’s Place in New Haven’s Westville sections, it’s all about good food and family

NEW HAVEN — For so many families, regardless of ethnicity, nothing conjures up sweeter, more savory memories than meals growing up with the family at Ma’s House. So, for anyone who walks through the door into Cherisa “Cricket” Streater-Lloyd’s new soul food restaurant in the former Lena’s space at 873 Whalley Avenue in Westville Village, it should come as no surprise that Ma’s House is way more than just a place to sit down and fill your belly.
NEW HAVEN, CT

