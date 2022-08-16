Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
Register Citizen
Connecticut malls find new ways to fill vacant space: ‘We want to reinvent the mall’
STAMFORD — Michael O’Brien has been playing or coaching soccer for most of his life. But the turf that he treads today at his new business differs from other pitches: It is situated inside a downtown shopping mall. The Soccer Fun Zone that O’Brien co-owns opened last month...
Register Citizen
New pizzeria, gelato shop brings slice of NYC to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Joseph Tola didn’t realize pizza by the slice was a novelty in Bridgeport until he did some local research. “We went around to all the other pizzerias and we saw that nobody sells a slice,” Tola said. “You could buy a pie, you could buy a personal pizza.”
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
Register Citizen
Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’
MIDDLETOWN — When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
Register Citizen
Wall Street redesign in Norwalk drew 500 survey responses and 3,000 comments. Here’s what people said.
NORWALK — Following several public meetings and nearly 500 survey responses, the city is preparing recommendations to revamp the Wall Street area. The survey began in mid-June at the Wall Street corridor design kickoff event where paper copies of the survey were distributed. The survey was also posted online and closed on July 31, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Register Citizen
How COVID and inflation have worsened food insecurity in Hartford
HARTFORD — Sonya Cruz waits until her 7-year-old son has eaten before she makes herself a plate. Some nights there is food left for her, and other nights there is not. “I don’t eat much,” Cruz said. “I drink a lot of water.”. Cruz has lived...
Register Citizen
CT's best thrift stores, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in thrift stores, as well as secondhand or vintage clothing stores, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. PRP-R3 Thrift Shop. 112 Elm St., Deep River. Allison Sloane has always been passionate about rescuing animals, and throughout her...
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Register Citizen
Illegal activity at vacant Middletown building prompts call for ‘emergency’ demolition
MIDDLETOWN — A city-owned dilapidated building off Main Street, slated for an “emergency” demolition due to illegal activity, must first undergo inspections for possible contamination, officials said. The city, which owns the parcel at 7 Rapallo Ave, where a small storefront and garage sits on just under...
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
Register Citizen
Goshen wildlife park launching ‘The Forsaken Lands’ haunted attraction
GOSHEN — There’s something creepy and fun coming to Action Wildlife park. Alex Fortuna, Tony Sitro and Brian Morrarty are building The Forsaken Lands, a haunted attraction that aims to scare the living daylights out of its visitors, and plan to open it in September with events through Halloween.
Register Citizen
Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally
A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
Register Citizen
In Greenwich, cleanup needed at Hamilton Ave. field after St. Roch’s Feast
GREENWICH — The field at Hamilton Avenue School was abuzz last week with the festivities for the annual St. Roch’s Feast. But now all that remains is the outline of the rides, game booths and food stalls that were set up in the field — and a debate about the cleanup and the extent of any damage.
Register Citizen
‘Y’all come eat!’: At Ma’s Place in New Haven’s Westville sections, it’s all about good food and family
NEW HAVEN — For so many families, regardless of ethnicity, nothing conjures up sweeter, more savory memories than meals growing up with the family at Ma’s House. So, for anyone who walks through the door into Cherisa “Cricket” Streater-Lloyd’s new soul food restaurant in the former Lena’s space at 873 Whalley Avenue in Westville Village, it should come as no surprise that Ma’s House is way more than just a place to sit down and fill your belly.
Register Citizen
New Milford parents whose son died from overdose organize Run & Recovery Festival
NEW MILFORD — After their son died of an overdose, parents Tony and Tracey Morrissey knew they had to educate and bring hope to families struggling with substance use disorder. Now, the couple and their nonprofit are hosting the second annual Overdose Awareness 5K Run & Recovery Festival on...
Register Citizen
Southern Connecticut State college student, 20, wounded in New Haven shooting, officials say
NEW HAVEN — A 20-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, officials said. New Haven police said the wounded man walked into Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday night. Hospital officials reported that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had sought care around...
Register Citizen
Stamford residents worry about the West Main Street bridge. But do they care if it’s pedestrian only?
STAMFORD — When officials from Mayor Caroline Simmons’s office embarked on community outreach sessions around the dilapidated West Main Street Bridge, they heard residents say they worried about the safety of the current structure and got a sense of urgency from residents waiting for a solution. They even...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Witness heard screams before speeding car slammed into tree, killing 2 people in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE — Police have charged a New Jersey man with negligent homicide in connection with a crash that killed two of the passengers in his vehicle on the Wilbur Cross Parkway last year. Juan Fernandez, 38, of Union City, N.J., was also charged with four counts of second-degree assault,...
Register Citizen
‘Turning my pain into something positive.’ National Fentanyl Awareness Day walk in New Haven Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s the jokester in Marshall Drayton that Nydia Padilla misses the most. And his passion for music, his calling to be a musician. “He had notebooks full of lyrics, he was connecting with other rap music artists, he...
