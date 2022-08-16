Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Are Democrats Making It Harder to Hire Child Care Workers?
Early childcare is a thorny political issue, as anything combining babies and large sums of money inevitably must be. It sits at the intersection of a whole host of complicating factors: class divides and gender norms and workism and cultural undervaluation of care work and layer upon layer of parental anxieties. Reasonable people can disagree about what might improve the system we have.But a college degree mandate for early childcare workers is not reasonable. It’s onerous and elitist, a step away from affordable care which will drive perfectly competent and compassionate workers out of their jobs.Now that a Washington, D.C....
Comments / 0