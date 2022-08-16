Read full article on original website
BBC
Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff
A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff on to the beach below. Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at about 06:30 BST on Thursday. Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made...
BBC
Two-year-old knocked down by van in Irvine pub car park
A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he was hit by a van in a pub car park in North Ayrshire. Police said the child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near the entrance of The Three Craws bar on Dickson Drive, Irvine. The incident, which happened at...
BBC
A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries
A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed. The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST. The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee...
Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment
A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Two die in rollover crash on U.S. 60 after being rear-ended at a high speed
Two people were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning on U.S. 60 in Mesa near the Sossaman Road exit, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety media relations specialist Bart Graves. Graves said the crash occurred around 2:41 a.m. when an eastbound vehicle traveling “at a high rate...
BBC
Greenford mobility scooter killing: Man arrested over stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of a grandfather on a mobility scooter in west London. Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene on Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday. A 44-year-old man was arrested at an address...
BBC
Cameron House: Guest crawled through smoke to escape fatal fire
A woman has told an inquiry that she feared for her life as she crawled through thick black smoke while escaping from a burning hotel. Pauline Booth and her husband Scott escaped the fire at the five-star Cameron House Hotel in December 2017. The blaze claimed the lives of Simon...
BBC
Teenage cyclist killed in Washington crash loved life, says family
A 13-year-old cyclist killed in a car crash loved life and making people laugh, his family has said. Gregg Lewis McGuire died in hospital on Tuesday two days after being injured while riding his bike in Washington. Northumbria Police said he was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa at...
BBC
Liquid Leisure Windsor water park: Father's 'fight for truth' after girl's death
The father of a girl who died after going missing at a water park has spoken of his "fight for the truth" on what would have been her 12th birthday. Kyra Hill died in hospital after attending a party at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Berkshire on 6 August. On Thursday...
