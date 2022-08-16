Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
9dcc By Gmoney: Everything About The NFT Native Luxury House
Gmoney, an NFT ‘disruptor and thought leader’, has launched 9dcc, an NFT native luxury house, working with IYK. The 9dcc aesthetic is cultivated from gmoney’s universe, globally in demand, his fast-paced travel unlocks world-class experiences, built in partnership and conversation with the leaders in fashion. This has been named his “most revolutionary initiative yet.
NFL・
nftevening.com
Non-Fungible Films’ Cameron Moulène About Bridging Web3 IP to Mainstream Media
Non-Fungible Films is a web3 entertainment studio that bridges web3 with mainstream media. Spearheaded by actor and entrepreneur Cameron Moulène, Non-Fungible Films places a special focus on intellectual property, community-driven stories, redefining consumer ownership in entertainment and bridging web3 and the film industry. NFTevening discussed all these hot topics with Cameron Moulène, who revealed how Non-Fungible Films aims to bring about real change in an industry that is largely reluctant to embrace change.
nftevening.com
KLAYMETA: The Sustainable P2E NFT Gaming Ecosystem
KLAYMETA is a popular play-and-earn game redefining the boundaries of MMORPG gaming with NFT avatars. This sustainable economy is made possible through several measures, including KLAYMETA’s unique breeding mechanism, Fusion, which launched earlier this year. Significantly, the ‘gameplay-centered’ project entices users with their progression features, in which the summoning and Fusion of the Avatar NFTs play a key role.
nftevening.com
RECUR Teams Up With Emoji® To Bring Characters To Web3
RECUR, the innovative multi-chain NFT experience platform is entering a unique partnership with the emoji® brand. Together, they will bring colorful, humorous, and language-defying emoji® characters to life in the web3 world. What’s more, the first emoji® NFT collection with RECUR, the “emoji® forever: the first drop,” includes 2,222 PFPs of a special poo emoji® character, with sprinkles of color and more.
Comments / 0