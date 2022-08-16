RECUR, the innovative multi-chain NFT experience platform is entering a unique partnership with the emoji® brand. Together, they will bring colorful, humorous, and language-defying emoji® characters to life in the web3 world. What’s more, the first emoji® NFT collection with RECUR, the “emoji® forever: the first drop,” includes 2,222 PFPs of a special poo emoji® character, with sprinkles of color and more.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO