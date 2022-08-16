Watch: JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Break Up After Brief Reconciliation. It looks like JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have had their last dance. The couple, who rekindled their romance this summer after initially breaking up last year, has called it quits once again, according to Kylie. In recent Instagram Live footage captured by a fan, Kylie said she has been single for "almost two months," but that there is no bad blood between herself and the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star.

