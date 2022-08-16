Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg's Snoop Loopz is entering the cereal game
Snoop Loopz is a brand new cereal from Snoop Dogg's Broadus Foods line that he co-founded with fellow rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.
Jack White is confused by Snoop Dogg’s new cereal: “Answers demanded”
Jack White has shared some thoughts on Snoop Dogg and Master P‘s new breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’. Made by the rappers’ company Broadus Foods, ‘Snoop Loopz’ is a gluten-free multigrain cereal that contains “more corn, more flavour and more marshmallows”. Broadus Foods...
T.I. confirms he punched The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart in the face over kiss
T.I. has responded to The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart’s claim that he was struck in the face by the rapper after giving him a kiss on the cheek. “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a clip posted on TikTok yesterday (August 16) that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” while Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background.
Kid Cudi says he’s “done” with Kanye West for good
Kid Cudi has spoken out about the vitriol he’s received from Kanye West this year, saying the Donda rapper’s online attacks have damaged his mental health and irreparably damaged their friendship. West and Cudi were previously close friends and collaborators but have had a tumultuous relationship since the...
Thee Hottie Experience: Megan Thee Stallion Praises ‘P-Valley,’ Reveals She Read For Mercedes Before Guest Appearance As Tina Snow
Megan Thee Stallion just revealed that she could have had a much bigger part on the Starz drama P-Valley.
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Brief Reconciliation
Watch: JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Break Up After Brief Reconciliation. It looks like JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have had their last dance. The couple, who rekindled their romance this summer after initially breaking up last year, has called it quits once again, according to Kylie. In recent Instagram Live footage captured by a fan, Kylie said she has been single for "almost two months," but that there is no bad blood between herself and the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star.
Quavo explains why Takeoff was left out of Migos’ hit song ‘Bad and Boujee’
Quavo has revealed the reason behind Takeoff’s absence on the Migos song ‘Bad & Boujee’. The rappers — who form two-thirds of the Migos trio alongside Offset — discussed the 2016 song in a teaser clip for the music podcast Rap Radar. During the snippet of the interview published Wednesday (August 17), podcast host Elliot Wilson questions why Takeoff wasn’t included on the track, which was the lead single of Migos’ sophomore album, ‘Culture’.
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
Zoë Kravitz says she regrets calling out Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following the incident in March, Kravitz posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, captioned: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Following backlash in the comments, she deleted the post.
Watch Cardi B get her first face tattoo
Cardi B has joined the likes of Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and plenty others by getting her face tattooed. Though it’s not entirely clear what the new addition is, tattoo artist Robinson De Los Sanots shared a video on August 14 demonstrating the red ink being applied to her cheek. A Cardi fan page has also shared a photo of the rapper and De Los Santos together after the session, giving another glimpse of the new work.
Demi Lovato’s new song ’29’ appears to take aim at ex Wilmer Valderrama and their age gap
Demi Lovato has shared a new song, ’29’, in which the singer-songwriter appears to reflect on the age gap in the relationship between them and That ’70s Show actor Wilder Valderrama, who Lovato dated between 2010 and 2016. “Just five years a bleeder / Student and a...
Will Smith Teases Return to Social Media With First Non-Apology Post Since Oscars
Will Smith appears to have social media — and adorable animals — on the mind. The embattled actor took to Instagram on Friday, marking his first post since the Oscars ceremony on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. More from The Hollywood ReporterInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimZoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "I Wish I Had Handled That Differently"Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive) Smith’s...
Dave Grohl joins Beck on-stage during intimate LA charity show
Dave Grohl joined Beck on-stage during an intimate charity gig in LA last night (August 16). The show was organised by the film director and producer Judd Apatow as part of a series of benefit events at the 280-capacity Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles. Each show is raising...
Doritos Releases Two New Flavors Inspired by Condiments
Doritos is releasing two new tasty flavors to fuel end-of-summer snacking!. Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard are the sweet and tangy options customers can crunch on for a limited time. Inspired by condiments, the chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. The Doritos Ketchup is making it's...
Jonah Hill to stop promoting his films to protect his mental health
Jonah Hill has announced that he won’t be promoting his upcoming films for the foreseeable future in order to work on his mental health. The actor, who recently directed the documentary Stutz where he openly discussed his mental health with his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz, has penned an open letter explaining that his anxiety attacks are “exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events”.
Watch Zayn Malik cover One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’
Zayn Malik has taken to Instagram to share a home recording of a cover of One Direction‘s ‘Night Changes’ – check it out below. The singer left the boy band in 2015 after the release of their album ‘Four’, and earlier this summer shared a video of himself covering the band’s track ‘You and I’.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: What We Know About The TMNT Movie That Seth Rogen Is Producing
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is on the way, and we have some quick things to know about it.
Demi Lovato – ‘Holy Fvck’ review: a sonic middle finger and a bold return to rock roots
Earlier this year Demi Lovato posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “A funeral for my pop music”. Flanked by their team all dressed in black, Lovato is seen raising both middle fingers, defiantly staring down the camera. This picture was later revealed to be a breadcrumb for their eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’, one which sees the star swap epic pop balladry and earworm summer smashes for head-banging guitar solos, ferocious riffs and roaring vocals.
Kenan Thompson says he would like to make 'Good Burger' sequel
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and said that he would like to make a sequel to his 1997 film Good Burger. "I would like it to [happen]," Thompson said of a potential sequel Wednesday night on the show. "We are working harder on [a sequel] than ever, it's about meeting the numbers!"
We Tried Coca-Cola Dreamworld to See If It’s Really ‘Dream Flavored’
Had any good dreams lately? Did they involve drinking a new Coca-Cola flavor that came in a cool teal-colored can and tastes like all the fruit in the world got into a fight? Because Coca-Cola just released its newest Coca-Cola Creations flavor, Dreamworld, and the company claims it tastes like dreams. You read that right—dreams.
