Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event
Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
Hourly.io
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Hourly.io is an insurtech startup offering full-service payroll and workers' comp insurance for small and medium businesses with hourly workers. Powered by real-time data, Hourly’s platform ensures running payroll is as quick as pressing a button and that you get accurate workers’ comp premiums down to the penny.
Considerations for Adopting Battery-Operated Equipment
Everywhere you look these days, there are more and more technological revolutions becoming purchase considerations in just about every industry and business sector. The professional landscape market is no exception, and there are probably very few contractors out there that have not had the consideration of switching their fleet to battery power. With the plethora of battery-powered vehicles cruising the streets and autonomous robots cutting swaths through neighborhoods, it seems obvious to make the switch to battery, but what are some factors that would influence this decision?
Kioti Launches 5 New ZTRs
Kioti introduced five new zero-turn-radius (ZTR) mower models to its lineup, designed to provide operators reliable performance without sacrificing comfort. The new models maximize uptime and serviceability, while still providing the comfort and ergonomics operators seek for all-day use. The ZXS Series includes two stand-on models featuring a comfortable ride...
Green Industry Pros magazine is a national publication that keeps landscape contractors and equipment dealers on top of the latest products, trends and business strategies that will help them grow their companies.https://www.greenindustrypros.com/
