WNCY
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
WNCY
Wisconsin DOT Holds Public Meetings on I-41 Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. “Full reconstruct of all the pavement. We are going to be adding a lane in each direction, so when we are done, there will be three lanes in each direction,” says DOT Project Development Section Manager Chad DeGrave. “We are going to be adding that additional lane to the median side, so that grass median you see now will be filled in.”
WNCY
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
WNCY
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
WNCY
United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
WNCY
White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
WNCY
Moraine Park Board Approves $55 Million Referendum
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Moraine Park Technical College District Board is moving forward with a $55 million referendum that will be voted on in the November election. The board voted Wednesday to approve the final language for the November ballot. The referendum would update and expand...
WNCY
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
WNCY
Packers Announce Free Train Concert as Part of Home-Opener ‘Kickoff Weekend’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Festivities for the Green Bay Packers home-opener are shaping up to span the weekend, as the team announced a free concert as part of the ‘Kickoff Weekend’ activities. Train is set to perform the night before the Packers take on the Chicago...
WNCY
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
WNCY
Milwaukee Health Care System Eyes Expansion in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of...
WNCY
Driver in Fond du Lac County Evades Deputies in Cornfield
TOWN OF WAUPUN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
WNCY
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding...
WNCY
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
WNCY
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
WNCY
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
