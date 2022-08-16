ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

NYS awarded $501.5 million in federal funds to support small businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury and provides funds to...
SMALL BUSINESS
NYS Department of Labor inspecting amusement park rides ahead of 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Wednesday that safety inspections of amusement rides across the state have been underway as the peak of fair season approaches. With the Great New York State Fair starting on August 24, the NYSDOL inspectors have been on...
TRAVEL
Here's what to expect one week ahead of The 2022 Great New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just one week away and vendors are getting ready for the 13-day event. Security is top of mind for many. The Interim State Fair Director says there will be enhanced security this year with wands upon entry. Off-duty police officers are allowed to be armed, unlike in previous years.
POLITICS
Business
County
Government
1911 announces name of new State Fair drink: The Mermaid Melonade

Syracuse, N.Y. — 1911 has announced its drink creation for the 2022 New York State Fair. The Mermaid Melonade has hard rock candy at the bottom, frozen lemonade in the middle, and honeymelon vodka, according to a description on 1911's Instagram page. It also has gummy fish candies and...
DRINKS
Soul-pop band Lawrence to make Great New York State Fair debut

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Soul-pop band Lawrence will make its Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 28. The eight-piece New York City band is fronted by siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. New Yorkers may recognize their recent hit “Don't Lose Sight,” which they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car

Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

