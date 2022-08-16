Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
NYS awarded $501.5 million in federal funds to support small businesses
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State has been awarded $501.5 million in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), which was reauthorized and expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The initiative is managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury and provides funds to...
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Labor inspecting amusement park rides ahead of 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Wednesday that safety inspections of amusement rides across the state have been underway as the peak of fair season approaches. With the Great New York State Fair starting on August 24, the NYSDOL inspectors have been on...
cnycentral.com
NYS launches $150 million expansion of Tuition Assistance Program for part-time students
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) has launched a historic $150 million expansion, meaning TAP will now be provided to 75,000 additional part-time students who are pursuing degrees. Expanding part-time TAP to fully part-time learners creates pathways to affordable education for individuals of...
cnycentral.com
Here's what to expect one week ahead of The 2022 Great New York State Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair is just one week away and vendors are getting ready for the 13-day event. Security is top of mind for many. The Interim State Fair Director says there will be enhanced security this year with wands upon entry. Off-duty police officers are allowed to be armed, unlike in previous years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
NYS re-launches #VaxtoSchool campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among children
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the re-launch of #VaxtoSchool, a statewide campaign to increase COVID vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. The campaign ensures equitable access to vaccines and makes the health and wellbeing of students, teachers, and families a top priority. “As we...
cnycentral.com
Cuomo to keep millions in book deal; judge rules against since disbanded JCOPE
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint...
cnycentral.com
1911 announces name of new State Fair drink: The Mermaid Melonade
Syracuse, N.Y. — 1911 has announced its drink creation for the 2022 New York State Fair. The Mermaid Melonade has hard rock candy at the bottom, frozen lemonade in the middle, and honeymelon vodka, according to a description on 1911's Instagram page. It also has gummy fish candies and...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police seeking to identify woman caught on surveillance photo cashing fraudulent check
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Police in North Syracuse are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance photos in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say the woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
American Irish Punk band The Prodigals bringing Celtic melodies to 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — American Irish Punk band, The Prodigals will bring Celtic melodies and rock rhythms to the 2022 Great New York State Fair on August 25. The band will take to the Chevy Court Stage on Thursday, August 25 at 1 p.m. The Prodigals released their 10th album...
cnycentral.com
Gas prices continue to drop, gas station in North Syracuse under $4 per gallon
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The price of gas is slowly dropping for Central New Yorkers. Gas prices are down more than 30 cents in the past month and 60 cents from the record-high, which was just slightly over five dollars a gallon in June, according to AAA. On Thursday,...
cnycentral.com
Soul-pop band Lawrence to make Great New York State Fair debut
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Soul-pop band Lawrence will make its Great New York State Fair debut on the Chevy Park stage on August 28. The eight-piece New York City band is fronted by siblings Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. New Yorkers may recognize their recent hit “Don't Lose Sight,” which they...
cnycentral.com
Cortland woman arrested for leaving her child inside car
Cortlandville, NY — A woman is accused of leaving her infant inside an unoccupied car outside the Route 13 Price Chopper in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a welfare check at 2:27 PM Sunday when the infant was found alone. Deputies determined that 39-year-old Joelene M. Cooper left her child inside the store for a significantly long time while she was shopping.
Comments / 0