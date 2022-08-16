ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather nearly 50 years after 1973 Oscars

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0japOB_0hInPWv800

LOS ANGELES — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather nearly five decades after she famously declined an Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards.

According to The Associated Press, Academy President David Rubin acknowledged in a June 18 letter that the Native American activist, now 75, was mistreated and harassed following her 60-second speech for Brando, who refused his best actor Oscar for “The Godfather” because of “the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry.”

“I write to you today a letter that has been a long time coming on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with humble acknowledgment of your experience at the 45th Academy Awards,” the letter began. “As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity.”

The letter continued: “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather, who was booed by some audience members at the ceremony and drew the ire of John Wayne, said she has faced personal attacks and discrimination in the years since her appearance, the AP reported.

“Regarding the Academy’s apology to me, we Indians are very patient people – it’s only been 50 years!” Littlefeather quipped in a statement shared in an Academy news release Monday. “We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It’s our method of survival.”

The Academy added that it is hosting a Sept. 17 event, dubbed “An Evening With Sacheen Littlefeather,” which will feature the activist and focus on “conversation, reflection, healing and celebration.”

“I never thought I’d live to see the day for this program to take place,” Littlefeather said in a statement, calling the event “a dream come true.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Fire destroys resort that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’

The hotel that served as inspiration for the hit film “Dirty Dancing,” was destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening. Grossinger’s resort in the Catskills of New York was popular after World War II, drawing hundreds of thousands of guests a year to its 27-hole golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, a nightclub and two kosher kitchens that served a predominantly Jewish clientele in a 1,500-seat dining room, The Associated Press reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Teases Return to Social Media With First Non-Apology Post Since Oscars

Will Smith appears to have social media — and adorable animals — on the mind. The embattled actor took to Instagram on Friday, marking his first post since the Oscars ceremony on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. More from The Hollywood ReporterInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimZoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "I Wish I Had Handled That Differently"Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive) Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Photos: 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman through the years

Photos: 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman through the years 2009: In an exclusive interview, NBC News' Ann Curry sat down with Nadya Suleman in February 2009 in her first interview since giving birth to octuplets. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
PHOTOGRAPHY
102.5 The Bone

Will Smith's Q Scores measuring mass appeal are revealed

The fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap continues. On Thursday, Variety reports that the actor's Q Scores, the industry standard for measuring celebrities' mass appeal, have dropped significantly since he slapped host Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards in March. Conducted twice a year in January and July, nearly...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Sacheen Littlefeather
102.5 The Bone

In brief: 'Garfield' cast update, 'The Mole' to return and more

Tom Hollander, Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart have been added to the season two cast of the FX series Feud, according to Variety. They join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series follows the true story of how Truman Capote's friendship with numerous members of New York high society was soured after he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers, with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city's elite...
TV SERIES
102.5 The Bone

Geena Davis says she's still "close" with '﻿A League of Their Own' ﻿cast members

Even after 30 years, the cast of A League of Their Own still keeps in touch. The 1992 film, which starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, Lori Petty and Anne Ramsay, is loosely based on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that was active from 1943 to 1954. It was created to keep professional baseball in the public eye while many of the male players had been drafted for World War II.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#The Associated Press#Native American#Indians#The 45th Academy Awards
102.5 The Bone

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to charges

LOS ANGELES — Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a firearm charges in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was charged Monday in connection with a November 2021 shooting in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy