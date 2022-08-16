ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
NASHVILLE, TN
mix929.com

Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!

With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Fast Casual

Big Chicken rocking Music City

Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
cannoncourier.com

4th Annual Hemp Fest In Smithville This Weekend

The Fourth Annual Middle of Somewhere Hemp Fest, a celebration of Tennessee cannabis industries, sets up in Smithville this Saturday, August 20, on the grounds of Bert Driver Nursery. Anyone interested in hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant, and its many uses will have an opportunity to meet Tennessee...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center

A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Wondering what Nashville is spending money on in your neighborhood? There’s a new neighborhood tracker to show you.

If you zoom in to the edge of District 12 on the city’s new neighborhood tracker, you’ll see a newly finished sidewalk that’s almost three-quarters of a mile. It runs down Andrew Jackson Parkway, right in front of Whitt’s BBQ. If your back is to the restaurant, you can see residential homes to your left. On your right is Kroger, Starbucks and a bunch of other convenience stores.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point

One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

$20,000 in Potential Sign-on Bonuses at VA Nurses Career Fair in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, there will be special career fair for nurses at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Officials told WGNS NEWS it will be a walk-in hiring fair on Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro campus. According to information submitted to WGNS, “Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to exceptional applicants.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

