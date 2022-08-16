Read full article on original website
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
WSMV
More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
WSMV
New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
mix929.com
Best Lunches in Nashville Under $10!
With the price of everything going up except our paychecks, bargains are always welcome! And NashToday has brought us a list of the top lunches in Nashville under $10!. The seasoned chicken tender sandwich from MacHenry’s Meat and Three. Grilled Cheese or Cheeseburger from H&T’s Home Cooking. A...
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
Top tier performance from cake-sculpting family at Wilson County Fair
This week marks the return of the Wilson County Fair, now also known as the Tennessee State Fair. It's a tradition for many families. One particular family's tradition has been catching attention.
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
WSMV
Nashville woman shaken after home break-in
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
cannoncourier.com
4th Annual Hemp Fest In Smithville This Weekend
The Fourth Annual Middle of Somewhere Hemp Fest, a celebration of Tennessee cannabis industries, sets up in Smithville this Saturday, August 20, on the grounds of Bert Driver Nursery. Anyone interested in hemp, a variety of the cannabis plant, and its many uses will have an opportunity to meet Tennessee...
Nashville all-girls school pauses decision to allow anyone who identifies as female to apply
A private all-girls school in Nashville is back-tracking on a major decision made last week.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
Nashville Parent
Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center
A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
wpln.org
Wondering what Nashville is spending money on in your neighborhood? There’s a new neighborhood tracker to show you.
If you zoom in to the edge of District 12 on the city’s new neighborhood tracker, you’ll see a newly finished sidewalk that’s almost three-quarters of a mile. It runs down Andrew Jackson Parkway, right in front of Whitt’s BBQ. If your back is to the restaurant, you can see residential homes to your left. On your right is Kroger, Starbucks and a bunch of other convenience stores.
rejournals.com
Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point
One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
williamsonherald.com
18th Williamson County Fair ‘largest we’ve ever had,’ organizers say
Despite thunderstorms and a few very hot days, the 18th Williamson County Fair, dubbed “An All-American Fair,” was “by far the largest fair we’ve ever had,” according to Williamson County Mayor and Fair Board Chair Rogers Anderson. “We heard comments like ‘there was a lot...
More professionals are moving to Nashville than nearly every other US city, study finds
Angi examined LinkedIn's June 2022 Workforce Report data to see where people have been moving within the U.S. for work over the past year.
One injured after stabbing on Broadway
Metro police are investigating after one person was injured in a stabbing in downtown Nashville Thursday morning.
wgnsradio.com
$20,000 in Potential Sign-on Bonuses at VA Nurses Career Fair in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, there will be special career fair for nurses at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center. Officials told WGNS NEWS it will be a walk-in hiring fair on Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murfreesboro campus. According to information submitted to WGNS, “Sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to exceptional applicants.”
