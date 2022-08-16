Read full article on original website
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 12 Who's Still Together
The exceptional couple who is still going strong.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Responds After Lindy Questions Nate’s Authenticity
Both Lindy and Stacia expressed concerns about each other's marriages on the August 10 episode of Lifetime's 'Married at First Sight.'
‘Married at First Sight’: Astrology Expert Has Big Concerns About Mitch and Krysten’s Relationship
An astrology expert weighed in on the 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 couples, and she sees trouble ahead for one pair.
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
SheKnows
General Hospital Just Teased a New Romance That Could Shake Up the Show’s Biggest Couples
Carly’s daughter may just have met her very own Sonny!. Port Charles has long been a town where violence and romance go hand in hand. So we shouldn’t have been surprised when Sonny and his new right-hand man beating the crap out of a drug dealer suddenly turned into a chemistry test between Joss and the guy who is secretly working for Michael.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Would Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri Ever Remarry? The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Star Defines Her Thoughts on Dating
There is one thing missing from Animal Planet's 'Crikey! It’s the Irwins.' Will Terri Irwin ever find love again?
The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year
A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Adds Newlyweds Bilal & Shaeeda — Meet the Cast (PHOTOS)
Bilal and Shaeeda tied the knot in the Season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé, and now, TLC has announced the newlyweds will be joining the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 cast. The new season premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and discovery+.
realitytitbit.com
What does Patrick Mendes from 90 Day Fiance do for a living?
Patrick and Thais‘ romantic journey while navigating the ins-and-outs of getting a visa has gripped 90 Day Fiance fans from the beginning. Now, viewers are wondering what Patrick does each day to earn a living. The two met when Patrick visited Brazil to see his extended family. He has...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World' Stars Reveal New Farm Purchase Amid Sale Drama
The Roloffs on Little People, Big World have recenrtly been dealing with drama between Matt Roloff and his sons, Zach and Jeremy Roloff. The bulk stems from the sale of the family farm in Oregon, with Matt Roloff calling out his sons in an Instagram post that sparked a response from Zach Roloff in the comments. Jeremy Roloff was included in the potential drama, but his latest decision with his wife Audrey and their kids points to him landing closer to his father's side.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3
Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
