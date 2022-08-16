ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Prom 38: Philharmonia/Santtu-Matias Rouvali review – raucous but undemanding

By Andrew Clements
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUWhb_0hInOjq800
The Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali, perform Tchaikovsky, Mazzoli and Prokofiev in the Royal Albert Hall<br>Prom 38: The Philharmonia Orchestra conducted by Santtu-Matias Rouvali, perform Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake, Missy Mazzoli: Violin Concerto, with Jennifer Koh: violin, and Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 14 August 2022. Photo by Mark Allan Photograph: Mark Allan

S anttu-Matias Rouvali took up his post as principal conductor of the Philharmonia in September last year. His opening season has included some memorable performances, especially of Strauss and Tchaikovsky, and so it was rather odd that for his first appearance with the orchestra at the Proms – Rouvali’s debut there, too – he should have opted for such an undemanding programme. Extracts from two of the most popular ballet scores – Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet – were separated by a novelty, the European premiere of Missy Mazzoli’s violin concerto, Procession, in which Jennifer Koh was the soloist.

Koh gave the first performance of Procession in Washington earlier this year. Mazzoli describes it as casting the soloist as “a soothsayer, sorcerer, healer and pied piper-type character”, who leads the orchestra through “five interconnected healing spells”. These five “spells” form an arch, with the final one providing a resolution of sorts to the first, while the second, a homage to the patron saint of dance, St Vitus, is a scurrying moto perpetuo which suddenly seems to run out of steam, while the third is a disarticulated paraphrase of a hymn, O My Soul.

There’s a feisty solo cadenza, and some beautiful passages in which solo-violin harmonics are suspended over chains of slowly descending scales from the woodwind. But the music constantly seems to be travelling towards a destination, a resolution, that it never reaches, and the narrative of its 20-minute journey is not quite eventful enough to justify the lack of that arrival.

Koh played the concerto in a neat, yet almost understated way, and offered some equally self-contained Bach as her encore, but then many performances would have seemed understated alongside the high-definition Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev on either side of it. There were seven numbers from Swan Lake, including the obvious lollipops and some outstanding solo contributions from the Philharmonia’s principal oboe and trumpet especially, while the rampaging brass came to the fore in a lengthier sequence drawn from the three suites that Prokofiev himself extracted from Romeo and Juliet. It was all spectacular, even raucous at times, but Rouvali is surely a more interesting and searching conductor than he allowed himself to be with this choice of works.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Prokofiev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matias#Royal Albert Hall#Romeo And Juliet#Proms#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

406K+
Followers
94K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy