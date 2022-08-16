Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNCY
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
WNCY
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
WNCY
Wisconsin DOT Holds Public Meetings on I-41 Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. “Full reconstruct of all the pavement. We are going to be adding a lane in each direction, so when we are done, there will be three lanes in each direction,” says DOT Project Development Section Manager Chad DeGrave. “We are going to be adding that additional lane to the median side, so that grass median you see now will be filled in.”
WNCY
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
WNCY
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
WNCY
Packers Announce Free Train Concert as Part of Home-Opener ‘Kickoff Weekend’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Festivities for the Green Bay Packers home-opener are shaping up to span the weekend, as the team announced a free concert as part of the ‘Kickoff Weekend’ activities. Train is set to perform the night before the Packers take on the Chicago...
WNCY
White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCY
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
Comments / 0