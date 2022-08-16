Read full article on original website
BBC
Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain
A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
BBC
Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?
One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
BBC
Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims
A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
BBC
Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock. Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost. The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high. A wind farm in...
BBC
Mid Ulster strike: Industrial action expected to end
Strike action in Mid Ulster District Council is expected to end after unions and the council ended their pay discussions. GMB, NIPSA and Unite staff began a strike over a pay dispute in July, which was to last until 21 August. Services affected by the the industrial action has included...
BBC・
BBC
Labour membership falls by 90,000, latest accounts show
The Labour Party lost about 91,000 members last year, according its accounts. The party had 432,213 members at the end of 2021, down from 523,332 in 2020. Leader Sir Keir Starmer said party membership always declines between elections - but left-wing critics said Jeremy Corbyn's departure had sparked an "exodus" of members.
NME
Muse announce ‘Will Of The People’ UK stadium tour for 2023
Muse have today (August 19) unveiled details of a new UK stadium tour for 2023. The band will hit the road in 2023, playing stadium gigs in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes. Royal Blood will support on each of the dates except Glasgow. Tickets for the gigs go on...
Crypto.com gets UK regulatory approval
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has registered with Britain's financial services regulator, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
What problem is Liz Truss’s plan for regulators solving? | Nils Pratley
A future PM will have a huge selection of challenges to choose from. Finance watchdogs should not be on the list
U.K.・
‘Nobody is in charge’: Tory peer hits out at ministers over inflation
As rate reaches double digits, Stuart Rose calls lack of government action to shield households ‘horrifying’
Britain launches dispute resolution with EU over post-Brexit research
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain has launched dispute resolution proceedings with the European Union to try to gain access to the bloc's scientific research programmes, including Horizon Europe, the government said on Tuesday, in the latest post-Brexit row.
BBC
Asylum seeker in Gloucestershire hotel 'feels like a prisoner'
A man who fled his Caribbean home because of death threats said he feels like a prisoner after being placed in temporary accommodation. The man, who cannot be named, boarded a flight to the UK last year to seek asylum and was placed in a hotel room in Gloucestershire. After...
CNBC
Record jump in German producer prices adds to gloomy outlook
Germany's economy stagnated in the second quarter as soaring energy prices, the pandemic and supply disruptions cause a gloomy outlook for Europe's largest economy, according to its finance ministry. Energy prices as a whole were up 105% compared with July 2021, due mainly to higher prices for natural gas and...
BBC
Glasgow Museums to return seven stolen artefacts to India
Glasgow Museums has agreed to return seven stolen artefacts to India. Delegates from the Indian High Commission sealed the move by signing an agreement at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. It is thought to be the first repatriation to India from a UK museum - with more to follow...
BBC
Liz Truss accused of branding British workers lazy in leaked audio
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss said British workers needed "more graft" in leaked comments. In the recording, published by the Guardian, Ms Truss suggested Britons lacked the "skill and application" of foreign nationals. Labour said her comments were "offensive" and "effectively brand British workers as lazy". The foreign secretary did...
