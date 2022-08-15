UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Outside of Carol Horth’s University City home sits a large red dumpster filled with flood-soaked furniture, clothing and memories. “I’ve lost half of my belongings in the basement, so I can’t walk away from the balance of what I have,” said Horth, who’s lived in the home on Birch Lane for two decades.

