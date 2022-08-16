ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

WPFO

2 killed in head-on crash in Berwick identified

BERWICK (WGME) -- Police say a car was passing multiple vehicles in Berwick when it collided head-on with another vehicle. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were killed in the wreck. Police say a Volvo, driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick, was passing multiple vehicles on Route 4 on Sunday...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

Maine Medical Center nurses vote to remain in union

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center's nurses overwhelmingly voted to keep their union this week. Last year, a majority voted in favor of unionizing, but opponents of the union claimed since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's voice was heard. In this week's in-person...
PORTLAND, ME
Kennebunk, ME
WPFO

Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Starbucks workers in Portland announce intent to unionize

PORTLAND (WGME) -- More workers want their voices to be heard. A second Starbucks in Maine has announced their intent to unionize. The Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland is the latest location to announce unionization efforts. Workers say they want more representation while the cost of living goes up....
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine housing market begins to slow down

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing market in Maine has only been increasing since the pandemic began, but trends are now showing it's coming to a slowdown. "It seems that the market is beginning to rebalance, which from my standpoint, is really welcome news," Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu said. This...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Office vacancy rates may increase in Portland area

PORTLAND (WGME) -- We could see more vacant office buildings in greater Portland over the next few years. "It might even be a little too early to tell really what the impact of the pandemic is going to have on the office space moving forward,” said Nate Stevens, with the Boulos Company.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland desperate to hire staff for after school program

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland's Parks and Rec. Director says he's desperate for staff to run the city's after school program. Nick Cliche says he doesn't have enough people right now to run the program, which starts in less than three weeks. He says the last couple of years have been...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland celebrates 150th anniversary of US Custom House

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An iconic building in Portland is now 150 years old. The city is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Custom House. It's a federal building and originally served as a customs house. The building is still active, serving the federal government to this day. The administrator...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Bonny Eagle football prepares to play team from New Hampshire

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The high school football season kicks off on September 1 with the Windham Eagles hosting Noble. The following night, the Bonny Eagle Scots will make history, becoming the first Maine high school football team in the modern era to host a team from another state. The Scots will battle Merrimack, New Hampshire in Standish. This week, Bonny Eagle has its annual team bonding camp in Winslow. Of course, the Scots are traditionally one of the favorites in Class A, and they are excited to kick things off against the Tomahawks.
STANDISH, ME
WPFO

Wells moves forward with plan to lay new sewer pipes

WELLS (WGME) -- After five sewer line breaks in a month in Wells harbor, the town is moving forward with a permanent fix. Beginning Monday, contractors will be on site to drill under the harbor to lay new sewer pipes. The drilling should take about two weeks. When finished, the...
WELLS, ME

