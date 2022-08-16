Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WPFO
Police say someone threw construction equipment off NH overpass, hitting cars below
MANCHESTER (WGME) -- Someone threw construction equipment off a bridge in New Hampshire and hit several cars below Thursday night. Police say it happened in Manchester on I-293. Troopers say three vehicles passing under the Queen City Overpass had smashed windshields and other damage after rebar, shovels and concrete were...
WPFO
2 killed in head-on crash in Berwick identified
BERWICK (WGME) -- Police say a car was passing multiple vehicles in Berwick when it collided head-on with another vehicle. A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were killed in the wreck. Police say a Volvo, driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick, was passing multiple vehicles on Route 4 on Sunday...
WPFO
Maine Medical Center nurses vote to remain in union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center's nurses overwhelmingly voted to keep their union this week. Last year, a majority voted in favor of unionizing, but opponents of the union claimed since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's voice was heard. In this week's in-person...
WPFO
Portland police investigate potential hate crimes targeting Muslims outside mosque
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating recent incidents tied to a local mosque as potential hate crimes against the Muslim community. Of Portland's four mosques, Omar Bin Alkhetab is for members of the Afghan and Arab-speaking communities, and they have no doubt they were targeted by hate crimes. Members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
WPFO
Dozens of violations, trespass warnings issued under recent Portland campsite policy
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A new policy restricting camping on public property has led to dozens of criminal trespass warnings and ordinance violations. In an announcement last month, Portland officials said most campsites would get advanced notice before being removed. Now a spokesperson says there's no notice needed in one big part...
WPFO
Viewer video: Shark feasts on fish near Portland's Cliff Island
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Viewer video sent to CBS13 shows a shark eating a fish near Portland's Cliff Island. Since Maine’s first fatal shark attack in Harpswell in 2020, purple flags are now used on many beaches to make swimmers more aware of sharks. Officials are reminding people not to...
WPFO
Yankee Magazine says fall foliage in Maine will have good colors, appear on time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Starbucks workers in Portland announce intent to unionize
PORTLAND (WGME) -- More workers want their voices to be heard. A second Starbucks in Maine has announced their intent to unionize. The Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland is the latest location to announce unionization efforts. Workers say they want more representation while the cost of living goes up....
WPFO
Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
WPFO
Maine housing market begins to slow down
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing market in Maine has only been increasing since the pandemic began, but trends are now showing it's coming to a slowdown. "It seems that the market is beginning to rebalance, which from my standpoint, is really welcome news," Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu said. This...
WPFO
Office vacancy rates may increase in Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) -- We could see more vacant office buildings in greater Portland over the next few years. "It might even be a little too early to tell really what the impact of the pandemic is going to have on the office space moving forward,” said Nate Stevens, with the Boulos Company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Portland desperate to hire staff for after school program
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland's Parks and Rec. Director says he's desperate for staff to run the city's after school program. Nick Cliche says he doesn't have enough people right now to run the program, which starts in less than three weeks. He says the last couple of years have been...
WPFO
Portland celebrates 150th anniversary of US Custom House
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An iconic building in Portland is now 150 years old. The city is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the U.S. Custom House. It's a federal building and originally served as a customs house. The building is still active, serving the federal government to this day. The administrator...
WPFO
Bonny Eagle football prepares to play team from New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The high school football season kicks off on September 1 with the Windham Eagles hosting Noble. The following night, the Bonny Eagle Scots will make history, becoming the first Maine high school football team in the modern era to host a team from another state. The Scots will battle Merrimack, New Hampshire in Standish. This week, Bonny Eagle has its annual team bonding camp in Winslow. Of course, the Scots are traditionally one of the favorites in Class A, and they are excited to kick things off against the Tomahawks.
WPFO
Portland School Board proposes plan to even out attendance, diversity in high schools
PORTLAND (WGME) – Some eighth graders in Portland may not have a say when it comes to where they go to high school. A new proposal from the Portland School Board is trying to balance attendance and diversity among the three schools. Tuesday night’s agenda for the Portland School...
WPFO
'Everyone is happy to be back:' Great Falls Balloon Festival returns after 2 years off
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Hot air balloons flew high over Lewiston and Auburn Friday night. It’s part of the beloved Great Falls Balloon Festival, which is back for the first time since the pandemic began. The second round of balloons took off Friday evening. "[I'm] keeping my fingers crossed it’s...
WPFO
Wells moves forward with plan to lay new sewer pipes
WELLS (WGME) -- After five sewer line breaks in a month in Wells harbor, the town is moving forward with a permanent fix. Beginning Monday, contractors will be on site to drill under the harbor to lay new sewer pipes. The drilling should take about two weeks. When finished, the...
Comments / 0