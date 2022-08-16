Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign underway
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's Hire-A-Vet campaign is underway. The annual event is a tool to connect veterans with the next step in their career. The goal is 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days. In 2021, the goal was doubled, with more than 200 veterans and military family...
WPFO
Lakes Region towns work to secure high-speed internet for residents
NAPLES (WGME) -- With millions of dollars of state and federal funding, there's no better time for Maine communities to expand access to high-speed internet service. When it comes to the internet, nobody living near Long Lake wants service as slow as a paddle bike. Betsy Enright and her neighbors...
WPFO
Maine housing market begins to slow down
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing market in Maine has only been increasing since the pandemic began, but trends are now showing it's coming to a slowdown. "It seems that the market is beginning to rebalance, which from my standpoint, is really welcome news," Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu said. This...
WPFO
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Maine auto repair shop owners push for 'right to repair' referendum
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A number of independent repair shops in Maine are calling for the state to make changes when it comes to the ability to repair new cars. The group is filing a petition for a referendum called "Right to Repair." Car repair shop owner Michael Higgins says as...
WPFO
Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
WPFO
Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic
(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
WPFO
Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Harbor seal pups recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine show off round bellies
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- An adorable video shows two harbor seal pups, who are recovering at Marine Mammals of Maine, showing off their round bellies. “Our two harbor seal pup patients are doing so well,” Marine Mammals of Maine said. The center says they are off all medications and are...
WPFO
MaineHealth, Anthem reach deal to keep Maine Medical Center in network for 2 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- MaineHealth and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield say they have reached an agreement to keep Maine Medical Center in Anthem's network for the next two years. All other MaineHealth providers will also remain in-network. MaineHealth originally announced in April that Maine Medical Center would leave Anthem's...
WPFO
Yankee Magazine says fall foliage in Maine will have good colors, appear on time
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
WPFO
New Hampshire SPCA receives 7 beagles rescued from Virginia facility
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New Hampshire is now home to a handful of the thousands of beagles rescued in Virginia. The New Hampshire SPCA says it received seven of the approximately 4,000 beagles taken from a facility in Virginia that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Wednesday Washout: Rare August nor'easter brings drought relief and breezy winds to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Well it's hard to believe, but yes, we have a lot of rain on the radar on this Wednesday, and the wet weather will carry right on into Thursday. For the first time in several weeks, if not months, all of Maine will get in on a widespread rain.
Comments / 0