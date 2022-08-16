ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WPFO

Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign underway

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's Hire-A-Vet campaign is underway. The annual event is a tool to connect veterans with the next step in their career. The goal is 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days. In 2021, the goal was doubled, with more than 200 veterans and military family...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Lakes Region towns work to secure high-speed internet for residents

NAPLES (WGME) -- With millions of dollars of state and federal funding, there's no better time for Maine communities to expand access to high-speed internet service. When it comes to the internet, nobody living near Long Lake wants service as slow as a paddle bike. Betsy Enright and her neighbors...
NAPLES, ME
WPFO

Maine housing market begins to slow down

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The housing market in Maine has only been increasing since the pandemic began, but trends are now showing it's coming to a slowdown. "It seems that the market is beginning to rebalance, which from my standpoint, is really welcome news," Realtor.com Senior Economist George Ratiu said. This...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Forecasting Growth: Drought causing early apple season in Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- Apples are a fall staple, but drought this summer is ripening some varieties early. The heat and drought that are impacting many farms across Maine are also impacting this year's apple crop with an earlier start to the season. "The drought and the heat have impacted the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Worsening algae blooms are making Maine's lakes and ponds more toxic

(BDN) -- Maine’s inland waters are in trouble as ongoing drought conditions and increasingly warmer summers create better conditions for toxic algae blooms. The worst may be yet to come, according to a state water quality expert. “In general this year is worse than ever before with more reports...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Medical Center nurses to decide whether to get rid of union

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Voting continues Thursday as Maine Medical Center nurses decide whether to get rid of the union they just voted for. A majority voted in favor of unionizing last year. Opponents of the union say since the vote was by mail-in ballot because of the pandemic, not everyone's...
MAINE STATE
#The Lottery#Personal Identity#Dafs
WPFO

New Hampshire SPCA receives 7 beagles rescued from Virginia facility

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New Hampshire is now home to a handful of the thousands of beagles rescued in Virginia. The New Hampshire SPCA says it received seven of the approximately 4,000 beagles taken from a facility in Virginia that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
