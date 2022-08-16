ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

101 WIXX

Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed

wearegreenbay.com

Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
Door County Pulse

Baileys Harbor Business Airs Concerns About Neighbor

The Baileys Harbor Town Board convened a special meeting Aug. 15 to formally hear complaints in an ongoing feud between the neighboring businesses PC Junction and Stone’s Throw Winery, which are located across from each other at the junction of County Highways A and EE, also known as Peninsula Center.
seehafernews.com

Road Closure Announced for Manitowoc Next Week

A section of North 8th Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be closed for a short time next week. According to Greg Minikel, the Engineering Division Manager, the section of North 8th Street between Waldo Boulevard and School Street, which is north of Waldo, will be closed off on Monday (August 22nd).
101 WIXX

Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
wearegreenbay.com

Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion

APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
wearegreenbay.com

Two Rivers beach groomer creates sand art

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever been to the beach, you may have built a sandcastle or written your name in the sand, but you probably never created intricate patterns that cover the whole beach. That’s what Chris De Kok, a two rivers native and sand...
wearegreenbay.com

Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
wearegreenbay.com

The Brown County Fair offers summer’s last blast before school starts

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Gorgeous summer weather greeted Wednesday’s opening of the Brown County Fair located on the fairgrounds on the west side of the Fox River. “It’s awesome to see the crowds,” said booth operator Daniel Miller. “After being shut down for a year (because of Covid-19) and coming back with restrictions, it’s awesome to have everybody come back out.”
101 WIXX

Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand

Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Marine Awarded Five Billion Dollar Navy Contract

(Marinette, WI) — Construction of the U-S-S Constellation frigate is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The U-S Navy just awarded a 39-million dollar contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. W-L-U-K/T-V reports that means the total value of the contract awarded two years ago for nine additional Constellation-class Frigates is about five-and-a-half-billion dollars. The majority of the work on the project is to be done in Marinette.
