Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Related
101 WIXX
Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
101 WIXX
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
Door County Pulse
Baileys Harbor Business Airs Concerns About Neighbor
The Baileys Harbor Town Board convened a special meeting Aug. 15 to formally hear complaints in an ongoing feud between the neighboring businesses PC Junction and Stone’s Throw Winery, which are located across from each other at the junction of County Highways A and EE, also known as Peninsula Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Road Closure Announced for Manitowoc Next Week
A section of North 8th Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be closed for a short time next week. According to Greg Minikel, the Engineering Division Manager, the section of North 8th Street between Waldo Boulevard and School Street, which is north of Waldo, will be closed off on Monday (August 22nd).
101 WIXX
Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Green Bay church school supply giveaway
Employees continue to wonder when they'll get paid. Additional hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow and through the weekend. Brad gives us the latest health news.
wearegreenbay.com
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Winnebago County crash cleared, all lanes reopened on I-41 SB
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash in Winnebago County that closed down two lanes on I-41 SB. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened the crash is cleared. There is no word on what caused the crash or if...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion
APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Rivers beach groomer creates sand art
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – If you have ever been to the beach, you may have built a sandcastle or written your name in the sand, but you probably never created intricate patterns that cover the whole beach. That’s what Chris De Kok, a two rivers native and sand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
The Brown County Fair offers summer’s last blast before school starts
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Gorgeous summer weather greeted Wednesday’s opening of the Brown County Fair located on the fairgrounds on the west side of the Fox River. “It’s awesome to see the crowds,” said booth operator Daniel Miller. “After being shut down for a year (because of Covid-19) and coming back with restrictions, it’s awesome to have everybody come back out.”
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Here’s how you can get to River View Middle School in Kaukauna when school begins
KAUKAUNA — Parents will have to get used to a new traffic flow when school begins caused by a major bridge project nearby on Island Street. Because the Island Street bridge will be closed until sometime in November, city and school officials have put together a plan to accommodate traffic.
101 WIXX
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Accused of Stealing Gas from Pumps Around Brown County
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she was caught stealing gas for the past year and a half. A total of 22 drive-offs were reported at various gas stations around Brown County, with all of the gas stations reporting the same thing. The suspect, now identified as 33-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay PD’s crime monitoring surveillance trailer damaged, officers seek info
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An ‘Eagle Eye’ surveillance trailer that the Green Bay Police Department deployed to help monitor crime, had it’s solar panel damaged recently. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the Eagle Eye was being utilized to help combat gun violence, drug...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand
Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Marine Awarded Five Billion Dollar Navy Contract
(Marinette, WI) — Construction of the U-S-S Constellation frigate is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The U-S Navy just awarded a 39-million dollar contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. W-L-U-K/T-V reports that means the total value of the contract awarded two years ago for nine additional Constellation-class Frigates is about five-and-a-half-billion dollars. The majority of the work on the project is to be done in Marinette.
Comments / 0