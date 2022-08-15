Read full article on original website
Related
Spotlight on Southlake, Texas with teachers across U.S. leaving profession
Educators across the U.S. are facing new challenges as some states pass laws to restrict how teachers address racism in the classroom. In Southlake, Texas, NBC News’ Antonia Hylton sat down with three teachers who spoke out on the issue.Aug. 18, 2022.
Texas A&M University system approves office space for DFW expansion
The Texas A&M University System is looking forward to establishing a more grande presence in Dallas-Fort Worth by establishing its footprint downtown.
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
dmagazine.com
The Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Its Own Local Abortion Declaration
The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution aimed at protecting pregnant people from prosecution should they seek an abortion, citing the right to keep the doctor-patient relationship private. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in June that he would not prosecute any cases...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Here are the North Texas school districts that received an A rating from the TEA
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week. These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth’s environmental fee to increase for first time in 26 years. Where is the funding headed?
In 1996, back when the city of Fort Worth enacted an environmental fee on residential and commercial water bills, the funding primarily supported the removal of environmental hazards from aging buildings and investigating air and water quality complaints. Now, with a booming population, escalating illegal dumping issues and looming litter...
AOL Corp
No more Texas history classes? Proposed social studies standards worry some educators
As the Texas State Board of Education works to retool the state’s guidelines for what and when students learn about history, civics and geography, some school officials in the Fort Worth area say they’re worried that the proposed standards the board is considering are unworkable. The board is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Headbutt kills Fort Worth man, son-in-law charged
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
Fort Worth Omni expansion part of $2 billion in planned downtown development
FORT WORTH, Texas — An expansion of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel is the latest in a long list of development projects in the city’s downtown. At a city council meeting Tuesday, Robert Sturns, the head of Fort Worth’s economic development department, presented plans for the Omni’s expansion which had been paused shortly after approval in early 2020.
fortworthreport.org
West Fort Worth redevelopment project transforms historic fuel station into modern art gallery
After more than eight years of planning and construction, the owners of a historic fuel station in west Fort Worth’s Lake Como community say the property is back on track to becoming an art gallery and studio. The co-owners of the Crossroads Studio and Gallery property, longtime Fort Worth...
saobserver.com
GOP worries Beto could win the suburbs and they should be, Vote BETO!
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke drew thousands of people to a rally in Frisco during the weekend, prompting worry among some Collin County Republicans. “Texas is turning blue,” Kyle Sims, a GOP Collin County precinct chair, told his Facebook followers after seeing the size of O’Rourke’s crowd. “Collin County is turning blue.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the People
Beto O’Rourke continues the 49-day drive across Texas that he started in El Paso on July 19 and will end in Denton on September 7. On his latest stop, he spoke in San Angelo which is west of Fort Worth.
Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth
Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
KSAT 12
H-E-B announces first-ever store in Tarrant County
DALLAS – H-E-B announced this week that the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Tarrant county is getting its first H-E-B grocery store. The store will open in Mansfield at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street and will be the first H-E-B to open in Tarrant County as the Texas chain continues to spread across the Dallas metropolitan area, according to H-E-B.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone
A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Burleson ISD Welcomes Students Back to School With Parody Music Video
Wednesday is the first day of school for Burleson ISD, and the district did Something Good to pump up the excitement and energy. It kicked off the new school year with Our Town, a song parody of the 2002 hit My Town from Montgomery Gentry. The lyrics sung by homegrown...
Almost half of all active listings in Fort Worth have had price reductions
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Almost half of all active listings in the Fort Worth housing market have had price reductions as demand continues to cool. The median home price for a home sold in Fort Worth dipped again in July....
fox4news.com
Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses cleared after safety concerns
DESOTO, Texas - Multiple DeSoto ISD campuses were placed on a temporary hold Tuesday morning over safety concerns at Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. The district says an unknown person called DeSoto Police Dispatch and made a threat. Officers were sent to KJTMA, as well as Cockrell Hill Elementary School, Woodridge Elementary School, and The Meadows Elementary to conduct a review out of an abundance of caution.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kids, Driver Escape Injury When Fort Worth ISD School Bus Overturns
Three students and a driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when a school bus overturned in Fort Worth. According to the Fort Worth Independent School District, the school bus driver was cut off by another driver causing them to lose control and drive off the road. The bus flipped over...
Comments / 0