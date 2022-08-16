Until 1993, Section 4-37 of Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control codes warned business owners that “a bar’s license may be suspended or revoked if the bar has become a meeting place and rendezvous for users of narcotics, drunks, homosexuals, prostitutes, pimps, panderers, gamblers or habitual law violators.”. The...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO