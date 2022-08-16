Read full article on original website
Apparently Warner Bros. Wanted To Bring A Major DC Crossover Event And More To The DCEU Before The Discovery Merger
Before Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, there were reportedly plans for the DCEU to adapt a major DC crossover event, among other projects.
Why did Warner Bros. kill a $90 million Batgirl movie starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne? A big tax write-off probably isn’t the only reason
While Warner Bros. says the decision to call off the $90 million “Batgirl” is due to its recent merger with Discovery, a tax attorney says there’s likely more to the story.
Popculture
'Young Justice' Canceled: No Plans for Season 5, Report Says
Young Justice, the animated series featuring younger DC Comics heroes, is reportedly not coming back for a fifth season. The show had a dedicated fan base that kept the series alive after it was canceled for the first time in 2013, but they will not be enough to stop the onslaught of cust-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery. The future of other DC Comics-inspired animated shows is also uncertain.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Devil Between the Legs Free Online
Cast: Sylvia Pasquel Alejandro Suárez Greta Cervantes Daniel Giménez Cacho Patricia Reyes Spíndola. Mexico City. Every day, Beatriz is insulted and humiliated by her jealous husband, but she does not flee his side because they have created a codependency and, at least for her, she would not conceive of her life any other way: by dint of feeling humiliated, she feels desired and desirable.
ComicBook
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
Superman's boyfriend Jay Nakamura gets a superhero name, costume, and new abilities
Superman: Son of Kal-El #14 may mark the true beginning of Jay Nakamura's superhero career
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
epicstream.com
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Digital Trends
Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more
It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
How to watch the Marvel movies in order (release and chronological)
Wondering how to watch the Marvel movies in order? You've come to the right place
ComicBook
Jurassic World Dominion Director Wants an R-Rated Movie in the Franchise
The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises have stuck firmly to PG-13 ratings over the years, ensuring that they could cast a wide audience net and get families into the theaters. The Jurassic World films have even tamed things down in recent years, showing less blood and violence than the original Jurassic Park films. What if the series moved in the opposite direction, though? What would an R-rated Jurassic movie look like?
The Robin of Earth-Two - the bizarre history of the OTHER Dick Grayson
Earth-Two Dick Grayson may be coming back alongside the JSA. Here's what you need to know
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has dropped on Disney+, and the series has plenty of stars that you might have seen before.
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
Batman and the Joker team up in 'The Deadly Duo' series by Marc Silvestri
The unthinkable has happened. Batman and the Joker are forming a partnership
IGN
Gotham Knights: Building a Brand New Gotham City (With 400 Years of History) - IGN First
Gotham Knights' brand new version of Gotham City saw the developers invent an entire 400-year timeline for the town. In our latest IGN First, we delve into how this new take on Gotham was created, and how it fits together.
epicstream.com
DC Fans Demand Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor Return
Zack Snyder is oftentimes lauded for his creative visions but the truth is, the former DC Extended Universe director can be hit-and-miss. A prime example is Jesse Eisenberg's unorthodox take on iconic Superman villain Lex Luthor in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which was a complete 180 from how he was presented in the comics and even the animated series.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Has Arrived on The Big Screen
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in North America, pitting Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film set to give fans following the series plenty of surprises thanks to the battles taking place during its runtime, fans are already reserving their tickets and heading to theaters to partake in the movie that came from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. With big things happening in theaters around the world, in the world of Fortnite, and in the Shonen's manga, it's a good time to be a fan of Dragon Ball.
Polygon
She-Hulk has the best Easter eggs: free comics
There’s more to this week’s Disney Plus premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law than just comic book Easter eggs; there’s also free comics. And if the new series is anything like Moon Knight, there’s the promise of many more. [Ed. note: This post contains a not-particularly-spoilery...
