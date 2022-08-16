ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Young Justice' Canceled: No Plans for Season 5, Report Says

Young Justice, the animated series featuring younger DC Comics heroes, is reportedly not coming back for a fifth season. The show had a dedicated fan base that kept the series alive after it was canceled for the first time in 2013, but they will not be enough to stop the onslaught of cust-cutting at Warner Bros. Discovery. The future of other DC Comics-inspired animated shows is also uncertain.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Devil Between the Legs Free Online

Cast: Sylvia Pasquel Alejandro Suárez Greta Cervantes Daniel Giménez Cacho Patricia Reyes Spíndola. Mexico City. Every day, Beatriz is insulted and humiliated by her jealous husband, but she does not flee his side because they have created a codependency and, at least for her, she would not conceive of her life any other way: by dint of feeling humiliated, she feels desired and desirable.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Dc Comics#The Justice League#Stream Lego Dc Comics#Bizarro League Cast#The Man Of Steel
ComicBook

Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia

The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant

There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more

It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Director Wants an R-Rated Movie in the Franchise

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises have stuck firmly to PG-13 ratings over the years, ensuring that they could cast a wide audience net and get families into the theaters. The Jurassic World films have even tamed things down in recent years, showing less blood and violence than the original Jurassic Park films. What if the series moved in the opposite direction, though? What would an R-rated Jurassic movie look like?
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show

HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Fans Demand Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor Return

Zack Snyder is oftentimes lauded for his creative visions but the truth is, the former DC Extended Universe director can be hit-and-miss. A prime example is Jesse Eisenberg's unorthodox take on iconic Superman villain Lex Luthor in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which was a complete 180 from how he was presented in the comics and even the animated series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Has Arrived on The Big Screen

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in North America, pitting Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film set to give fans following the series plenty of surprises thanks to the battles taking place during its runtime, fans are already reserving their tickets and heading to theaters to partake in the movie that came from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. With big things happening in theaters around the world, in the world of Fortnite, and in the Shonen's manga, it's a good time to be a fan of Dragon Ball.
COMICS
Polygon

She-Hulk has the best Easter eggs: free comics

There’s more to this week’s Disney Plus premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law than just comic book Easter eggs; there’s also free comics. And if the new series is anything like Moon Knight, there’s the promise of many more. [Ed. note: This post contains a not-particularly-spoilery...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy