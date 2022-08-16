ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
