Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.

