Read full article on original website
Related
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door. “The Thomas brothers snuck the script onto the Fox lot and under somebody’s door,” says John Davis, who has produced all seven “Predator” movies. “We got there on Monday, and there was this script. I...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla Free Online
Cast: Megumi Odaka Jun Hashizume Zenkichi Yoneyama Akira Emoto Towako Yoshikawa. A mysterious extraterrestrial being resembling Godzilla rapidly approaches Earth. The monster, dubbed SpaceGodzilla, lands to challenge the King of the Monsters. Is Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla is not on Netflix. But you can't go...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Panic for iPhone owners as ‘Apple’s plot to add controversial feature’ leaked
APPLE is planning to add a controversial new feature that will leave iPhone owners frustrated, it is claimed. The tech giants have reportedly started internal discussions about adding more advertisements, according to insiders. Bloomberg reporter and Apple specialist Mark Gurman theorized that advertisements will come to Apple Maps, and one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
After eight years, the space MMO where players create the ships launches next month
Developer Novaquark has announced that the ambitious, player-driven MMO Dual Universe will launch on PC September 27. The game's been in development for eight years and the pitch is essentially a player-created EVE Online, with a flexible voxel-based crafting system that allows players to build more-or-less what they want. Dual...
Amazon’s $450 Million Season 1 of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Considered a ‘Significant Fiscal Risk’ to New Zealand
A 'Lord of the Rings' project has been in the works at Amazon for years. As the series gets closer to production, the budget only increases.
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers
Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
thedigitalfix.com
Dragon Ball Super season 2 release date speculation, plot, and more
When is Dragon Ball Super season 2 out? In 2015, Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters came back to the small screen with anime series Dragon Ball Super. A sequel to Dragon Ball Z, the animated series shows life on Earth after Majin Buu. Over the course...
theplaylist.net
‘Masters Of The Universe’ Turns 35: When A Bad Film Becomes A Nostalgic Classic Due To Lack Of Options [The Playlist Podcast]
Way before the Marvel Cinematic Universe showed that superheroes and kids franchises could be record-breaking box office hits. Even before “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” showed that film adaptations of children’s toys and cartoons could work. Hell, predating Tim Burton’s world-changing “Batman,” there was “Masters of the Universe.” The 1987 box office bomb starring Dolph Lundgren was a Hollywood attempt to capitalize on a famous cartoon and toy line doomed by a low budget but filled with a ton of heart. And though it isn’t often brought up as a cult classic of the late-‘80s, The Playlist Podcast is here to say that it should. Well, kinda.
ZDNet
Samsung's $3,499 Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is a sight to behold
When Samsung showed off its forthcoming monitor lineup at this past Consumer Electronics Show, one model loomed large (literally) over just about everything else announced. The 55-inch Odyssey Ark promised to replace multi-monitor setups with a single, ultra-flexible display that could do everything from producing multiple virtual monitors for productivity tasks to serving as a single, massively immersive display for gaming of any kind.
Comments / 0