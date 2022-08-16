Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'
House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
Bill Maher And Guests Point The Finger At ‘Us’ In Friday’s ‘Real Time’ On HBO
The cartoon character Pogo by Walt Kelly is best remembered for his line, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” That sentiment was the underlying theme of Bill Maher’s Real Time on Friday, as the comedian and his guests explored the various ways that America remains divided, often by our own hand. B.J. Novak of The Office was up first. His new film comedy, Vengeance, has undertones of the social struggles that divide America. Maher played up that angle, asking about the red state/blue state divide and how it’s possible to love those who don’t share your views. What’s separating us,...
Will Smith Teases Return to Social Media With First Non-Apology Post Since Oscars
Will Smith appears to have social media — and adorable animals — on the mind. The embattled actor took to Instagram on Friday, marking his first post since the Oscars ceremony on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. More from The Hollywood ReporterInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimZoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "I Wish I Had Handled That Differently"Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive) Smith’s...
Good Omens Stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen Reunite for New Sandman Episode
The two-part bonus episode of The Sandman is a truly exciting one for fans who love Neil Gaiman's comic book series. However, it's also a cool one for those who enjoy the author's other works. That's because the animated adaptation of A Dream of a Thousand Cats features the voices of Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen ahead of their return as Crowley and Aziraphale in the Amazon show's Season 2!
