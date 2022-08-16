Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
seehafernews.com
Road Closure Announced for Manitowoc Next Week
A section of North 8th Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be closed for a short time next week. According to Greg Minikel, the Engineering Division Manager, the section of North 8th Street between Waldo Boulevard and School Street, which is north of Waldo, will be closed off on Monday (August 22nd).
94.3 Jack FM
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Winnebago County crash cleared, all lanes reopened on I-41 SB
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash in Winnebago County that closed down two lanes on I-41 SB. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened the crash is cleared. There is no word on what caused the crash or if...
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 in Downtown Manitowoc Tonight
One of te most popular family friendly events of the summer will take place tonight in downtown Manitowoc. Tourism Director Courtney Hanson invites everyone to check out Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 that she says will have something for the entire family to enjoy. “Somehow, we’ve ways to make this bigger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
wearegreenbay.com
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
94.3 Jack FM
Programs on Pause at Senior Citizens’ Center in Appleton Following Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Activities at a senior citizens’ center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
94.3 Jack FM
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding...
Green Bay police searching for individual who damaged its surveillance trailer
Green Bay police say they need your help looking for an individual who damaged its surveillance trailer.
pleasantviewrealty.com
2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA
Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
Manitowoc County Fair celebrates summer nights, carnival lights
(WFRV) – The 2022 Manitowoc County Fair is happening August 24-28 with the theme of “Summer Nights and Carnival Lights”. Admission is $10, and that includes all the activities, rides, and parking. The Fairest of the Fair stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly with a preview of the fun to be had at the fair. To see a full […]
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Woman Following A Disturbance At a Kwik Trip Store
Bail is set at $200 cash for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman after causing a commotion at a northside Manitowoc Kwik Trip store. Diane D. Clifton is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched to the convenience store on North 8th Street Monday afternoon for a call of a woman (Clifton) screaming at a clerk, who told officers that Clifton had come inside, despite not making a purchase, to swipe her card asking why it wasn’t working.
Comments / 0