Manitowoc, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

seehafernews.com

Road Closure Announced for Manitowoc Next Week

A section of North 8th Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be closed for a short time next week. According to Greg Minikel, the Engineering Division Manager, the section of North 8th Street between Waldo Boulevard and School Street, which is north of Waldo, will be closed off on Monday (August 22nd).
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Manitowoc, WI
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 in Downtown Manitowoc Tonight

One of te most popular family friendly events of the summer will take place tonight in downtown Manitowoc. Tourism Director Courtney Hanson invites everyone to check out Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 that she says will have something for the entire family to enjoy. “Somehow, we’ve ways to make this bigger...
MANITOWOC, WI
#Washington Street#Signage#Manitowoc Streets Shift#Manitowoc Justin Nickels
WISN

Crews battle large building fire in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a large building fire in Sheboygan. News Chopper 12 flew over the area near Commerce St. and Pennsylvania Ave. Firefighters have the streets surrounding the building blocked as they work to put out the flames. We have calls into the Sheboygan Fire Department...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
FOND DU LAC, WI
dailydodge.com

Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home

(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
WATERTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
seehafernews.com

OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna

OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
WBAY Green Bay

Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Woman Following A Disturbance At a Kwik Trip Store

Bail is set at $200 cash for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman after causing a commotion at a northside Manitowoc Kwik Trip store. Diane D. Clifton is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Felony Bail Jumping. Police were dispatched to the convenience store on North 8th Street Monday afternoon for a call of a woman (Clifton) screaming at a clerk, who told officers that Clifton had come inside, despite not making a purchase, to swipe her card asking why it wasn’t working.
MANITOWOC, WI

