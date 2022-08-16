Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
94.3 Jack FM
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
94.3 Jack FM
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay City Council Debates Uses for Remaining ARPA Funding
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay’s city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city’s remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday...
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.3 Jack FM
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
94.3 Jack FM
UW System Announces Tuition Program Aimed at Low-Income Students
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ/WLUK) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have announced a new program aimed at making college more affordable. The Wisconsin Tuition Promise will begin in the fall of 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees. UW-Green...
94.3 Jack FM
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
Comments / 0