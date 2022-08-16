APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.

