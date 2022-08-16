Poco M4 5G launches globally BUT gets massive camera downgrade

Poco (previously known as Poco by Xiaomi and Pocophone) has just launched the Poco M4 5G smartphone, which is designed to be an affordable camera phone for those who also want 5G.

We saw the Poco M4 5G launch for the Indian market back in April and now the company has announced the global Poco M4 5G. If you discount the camera system, it’s a carbon copy of the original release, but you can’t really discount it, as it’s a colossal 13MP from 50MP downgrade on the main shooter. It launches with the same 2MP depth sensor, with a 5MP sensor behind the waterdrop notch. Like the original, it shoots 1080p at 30fps.

We're not exactly sure what prompted Poco to reduce the camera specs so significantly, but it's likely to have come from a compromise on price – that 5G capabilities have meant savings had to be made elsewhere. It might still be a good budget camera phone but we can't see it matching some of the best Xiaomi phones .

Poco M4 5G: Specifications

As per the original entry-level Poco M4 5G, the camera phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coming with either 4/64GB or 6/128GB memory.

There’s also the same 6.58” LCD, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Other unchanged features are the 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and the included adapter supports 22.5W charging.

The eye-catching phone measures in at 164 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm, weighs in at 200g and as a entry-level model has a plastic frame and back as you’d expect with a Gorilla Glass 3 front. It’s also splash resistant and has Dual SIM.

The Poco M4 5G comes in three colors – POCO yellow of course, along with black and blue. It ships with MIUI 13 for Poco on top of Android 12.

Poco M4 5G: Price and availability

Prices for the Poco M4 5G will of course vary within the global marketplace, with exact pricing to be announced. According to GSMArena , Poco will price the unit at €219 ($222/£185) for the 4GB/64GB and €249 ($252/£210) for the 6GB/128GB variant in at least one European market. It’s a decent budget phone offering but it would have been a brilliant budget phone had Poco not downgraded the main camera.

