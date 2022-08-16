Read full article on original website
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
Waupaca County 1992 Homicide Case on Hold Until Suspect Hires Attorney
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The case against the suspect charged last week in a 1992 double homicide is on hold while he hires an attorney. Tony Haase is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County.
Fox Valley Bars Crack Down on Fake IDs as New Semester Approaches
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with...
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash
WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
Programs on Pause at Senior Citizens’ Center in Appleton Following Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Activities at a senior citizens’ center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
Driver in Fond du Lac County Evades Deputies in Cornfield
TOWN OF WAUPUN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
Brown County Reconsiders Single-Entry System for Courthouse
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse was discussed but not acted upon....
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
Appleton Fills Pickleball Void with New Courts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It’s the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with...
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
Moraine Park Board Approves $55 Million Referendum
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Moraine Park Technical College District Board is moving forward with a $55 million referendum that will be voted on in the November election. The board voted Wednesday to approve the final language for the November ballot. The referendum would update and expand...
United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
Green Bay City Council Debates Uses for Remaining ARPA Funding
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay’s city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city’s remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday...
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
