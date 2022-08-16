ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wtaq.com

Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Seek Person Behind Damage to ‘Eagle Eye’ Surveillance Trailer

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for whoever damaged a new piece of equipment. The Green Bay Police Department has recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder which negatively impacts the quality of life for our citizens in our community.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Settlement Likely in Fatal School Bus Crash

WAUTOMA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A settlement is likely in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 6-year-old girl was killed at a bus stop, court records show. Maryana Kranz, 6, was killed outside her Plainfield home Feb. 10, 2020, while waiting for the bus. A pickup truck, driven by Carl Mullenix, drove on the right side of the bus, hitting Maryana and her sister. Due to Mullenix’s mental condition, the criminal charges were dropped in the case.
WAUTOMA, WI
wtaq.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County Evades Deputies in Cornfield

TOWN OF WAUPUN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
wtaq.com

Brown County Reconsiders Single-Entry System for Courthouse

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse was discussed but not acted upon....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Fills Pickleball Void with New Courts

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It’s the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Moraine Park Board Approves $55 Million Referendum

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Moraine Park Technical College District Board is moving forward with a $55 million referendum that will be voted on in the November election. The board voted Wednesday to approve the final language for the November ballot. The referendum would update and expand...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay City Council Debates Uses for Remaining ARPA Funding

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay’s city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city’s remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
OCONTO, WI
wtaq.com

Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
wtaq.com

Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

