NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
Essex nurse who gave placebo to brain tumour patient struck off
A nurse has been struck off after giving sugar and water to a brain tumour patient instead of morphine. Vijayan Rajoo, a nurse at St Fillians care home in Colchester, Essex, felt the man did not need the pain relief, a misconduct hearing was told. A Nursing and Midwifery Council...
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
Cornwall mother, 90, in 40-hour wait for ambulance
A 90-year-old woman waited 40 hours for an ambulance after a serious fall. Stephen Syms said his mother, from Cornwall, fell on Sunday evening and an ambulance arrived on Tuesday afternoon. She was then in the vehicle for 20 hours at the Royal Cornwall Hospital. It comes as an ambulance...
Half of people with possible signs of cancer wait six months to contact a GP
Survey by Cancer Research UK shows poorer people less likely to see their family GP, reducing survival chances
Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery
A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
New Covid symptom strikes at night as 1 in 10 with new Omicron strain suffer
BRITS have been urged to be on the look out for a new Covid symptom - especially at night. Most people with the current Omicron variant, BA.5, have experienced signs similar to the common cold. But now medics have revealed that night sweats have emerged as a common sign, with...
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years
Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Nursery worker, 21, died after catching hepatitis and Covid-19 while waiting for liver transplant, inquest hears
A nursery worker died after catching hepatitis and Covid-19 while waiting for a liver transplant, an inquest heard. Katie Horne, 21, died on April 11 2020, just over a month after she first visited the Princess Royal Hospital in West Sussex with jaundice, dark urine, tiredness and cramps. She was...
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
