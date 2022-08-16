ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rainfall amounts will be .10"-1" with a few locations seeing 1"-2" A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be severe this...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s Ashcroft worried about growing hunger needs in state

Missouri’s GOP secretary of state is warning that the hunger problem is getting worse. Jay Ashcroft helped pack meals this week at the state fair in Sedalia. The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says thousands of meals were packaged during the Missouri Farmers Care food drive. “Prices for everything...
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
977wmoi.com

Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage

The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
kmaland.com

Renew Missouri applauds passage of Inflation Reduction Act

(KMAland) -- Renewable energy advocates applaud the climate change efforts in the latest spending bill signed by President Biden. By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by the president earlier this week. Among other things, the bill provides several incentives regarding climate change, including nearly $40 billion designated for rural electric cooperatives to shift away from fossil fuels to other forms of renewables and energy efficiencies. James Owen is the Executive Director of Renew Missouri, based in Columbia. Owen tells KMA News nearly $9.7 billion is designated for electric coops to federal debt built up in coal plants -- which he says is relevant for providers in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
IOWA STATE

