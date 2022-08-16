Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
kshb.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight for KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rainfall amounts will be .10"-1" with a few locations seeing 1"-2" A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be severe this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits. How to Get a Permit Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an […]
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022
(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
Honeybees are still on the decline, recent survey found. That could sting crop production
Apart from his full-time job, Dane Strickland cares for nearly 100 honeybee colonies daily. He first started beekeeping 15 years ago after researching the health benefits honey could provide to his children. “I thought to myself, ‘I want to be a beekeeper — that doesn’t look too complicated,’” Strickland said....
krcgtv.com
Get your kicks on Route 66: Missouri's mother road from St. Louis to Carthage
Route 66 stretches across Missouri from St. Louis to Carthage with a lot of noteworthy stops in between. The road is a critical part of American history, and it is arguably the most famous highway in the United States. Missouri is home to more than 280 miles of Route 66.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s Ashcroft worried about growing hunger needs in state
Missouri’s GOP secretary of state is warning that the hunger problem is getting worse. Jay Ashcroft helped pack meals this week at the state fair in Sedalia. The state Department of Agriculture (MDA) says thousands of meals were packaged during the Missouri Farmers Care food drive. “Prices for everything...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Voters to weigh forgiveness for past Missouri weed crimes
Missouri could be the first in the nation to pass a voter-led effort to require automatic legal forgiveness for some past marijuana crimes. Voters in November will decide whether to legalize adult recreational marijuana use.
977wmoi.com
Illinois LINK System Temporary Outage
The Illinois LINK system will be temporarily unavailable later this month. State officials are informing LINK Card customers that they won’t be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals from August 20th at 11 p.m. through August 21st at 6 p.m. This is due to scheduled maintenance. Officials say Illinois is transitioning to a new link card system.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Opioid settlement could mean millions for Missouri
An opioid settlement announced Wednesday could bring millions of dollars to Missouri for abatement, treatment and education over the issue.
kmaland.com
Renew Missouri applauds passage of Inflation Reduction Act
(KMAland) -- Renewable energy advocates applaud the climate change efforts in the latest spending bill signed by President Biden. By a 220-207 vote over the weekend, the U.S. House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed by the president earlier this week. Among other things, the bill provides several incentives regarding climate change, including nearly $40 billion designated for rural electric cooperatives to shift away from fossil fuels to other forms of renewables and energy efficiencies. James Owen is the Executive Director of Renew Missouri, based in Columbia. Owen tells KMA News nearly $9.7 billion is designated for electric coops to federal debt built up in coal plants -- which he says is relevant for providers in southern Iowa and northern Missouri.
kcur.org
Kansas schools to parents: You can keep tabs on what your kids check out from our libraries
WICHITA, Kansas — The American Library Association takes a hard line on privacy. Even kids, it contends, ought to be able to check out a book without someone looking over their shoulders. “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in...
Comments / 3