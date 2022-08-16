Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
wtaq.com
Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
wtaq.com
Green Bay City Council Debates Uses for Remaining ARPA Funding
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — From buying new Bay Beach rides to low income home improvement grants, Green Bay’s city council had 46 proposals for the use of part of the city’s remaining $14.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The council held a special meeting Tuesday...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin DOT Holds Public Meetings on I-41 Expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. “Full reconstruct of all the pavement. We are going to be adding a lane in each direction, so when we are done, there will be three lanes in each direction,” says DOT Project Development Section Manager Chad DeGrave. “We are going to be adding that additional lane to the median side, so that grass median you see now will be filled in.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
wtaq.com
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
Door County Pulse
Baileys Harbor Business Airs Concerns About Neighbor
The Baileys Harbor Town Board convened a special meeting Aug. 15 to formally hear complaints in an ongoing feud between the neighboring businesses PC Junction and Stone’s Throw Winery, which are located across from each other at the junction of County Highways A and EE, also known as Peninsula Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
seehafernews.com
Road Closure Announced for Manitowoc Next Week
A section of North 8th Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be closed for a short time next week. According to Greg Minikel, the Engineering Division Manager, the section of North 8th Street between Waldo Boulevard and School Street, which is north of Waldo, will be closed off on Monday (August 22nd).
Manitowoc County Fair celebrates summer nights, carnival lights
(WFRV) – The 2022 Manitowoc County Fair is happening August 24-28 with the theme of “Summer Nights and Carnival Lights”. Admission is $10, and that includes all the activities, rides, and parking. The Fairest of the Fair stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly with a preview of the fun to be had at the fair. To see a full […]
wtaq.com
Programs on Pause at Senior Citizens’ Center in Appleton Following Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Activities at a senior citizens’ center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told...
whby.com
Brown County extends sales tax
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 1/2 percent sales tax continues in Brown County. The county board votes to extend the tax until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. Since taking effect in 2018, the sales tax has helped pay for various projects...
seehafernews.com
Approval is Given for the Creation of an Olive Garden Restaurant in the Town of Sheboygan
The Town of Sheboygan is now officially getting an Olive Garden. The Town Board met yesterday afternoon and they gave their official stamp of approval for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building that will house the national chain. The restaurant will be located at the Northeast corner of Highway 42...
doorcountydailynews.com
City's patience wearing thin on Granary project
Several Sturgeon Bay Council members shared concerns over delays In the Granary project on the City’s westside waterfront. Project Manager Nicole Matson gave a status update on the Tewels & Brandeis Grain Elevator before Tuesday night’s meeting. Worried that the project was not progressing as promised, council members Dan Williams, Spencer Gustafson, and Kirsten Reeths shared their concerns.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 in Downtown Manitowoc Tonight
One of te most popular family friendly events of the summer will take place tonight in downtown Manitowoc. Tourism Director Courtney Hanson invites everyone to check out Lakeshore Balloon Glow 2022 that she says will have something for the entire family to enjoy. “Somehow, we’ve ways to make this bigger...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Winnebago County crash cleared, all lanes reopened on I-41 SB
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash in Winnebago County that closed down two lanes on I-41 SB. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened the crash is cleared. There is no word on what caused the crash or if...
wtaq.com
White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
Comments / 0