T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Take a Closer Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 "Black"
Set to continue their collaborative relationship, A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are coming together for a new Air Jordan 12 release. Set to arrive in two colorways, the women’s exclusive A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 serves as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and Air Jordan 3 releases.
600Breezy Denies King Von Warned Him NBA YoungBoy Was Going To 'Shoot The Crib Up'
600Breezy has denied that the late King Von once warned him about a threat made by NBA YoungBoy to shoot up his house. During a recent interview with VladTV, 600Breezy explained he wasn’t supposed to “like” YoungBoy because he was dating a woman YoungBoy “fucked with” shortly after he got out of jail.
Drake Flexes Iced-Out Watch & Ring After Breaking Long-Standing Beatles Record
Drake has celebrated his latest Billboard milestone by icing himself out in some new jewelry. The 6 God took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (August 16) to show off a shiny new Richard Millie watch and glamorous ring from famed jeweler Alex Moss. The ring, in particular, is quite...
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
Nike Brings Back the Air Flight '89 for 2022
1989’s Air Flight ‘89 makes a return for 2022 after last being spotted in June of 2020 with a SuperSonics-esque colorway. Originally a Nike Basketball performance silhouette, the Air Flight ‘89 carries a recognizable retro look, especially with its sole unit that was pulled from the iconic Air Jordan 4. Nike now refreshes the Air Flight ‘89 with a “White/Black” that is accented by red, pink and gray hits.
Lil Baby Steps Into Fashion With Launch Of His Own Clothing Brand
Lil Baby has stepped into the world of fashion and announced the launch of his own clothing brand. On Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta hitmaker took to Instagram to promote a few new pieces, showcasing a new fit courtesy of his One Million fashion line. The brand also announced on...
Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Line Displayed In Trash Bags At Artist's Request
New York, NY – Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap line came to stores for the first time in July when the garments filled New York City’s Times Square store. One thing customers immediately noticed was that the clothes were displayed in large eco-friendly bags rather than distributed and organized on hangers. According to Twitter user Owen Lang, a sales rep at Gap relayed that the puzzling clothing display decision was made at Kanye’s request.
Lady Gaga Goes High-Low With Boyfriend Jeans, Celine Handbag, Nike Air Max Sneakers & Chromatica Ball Tour Shirt
Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match. While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap. To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter...
Kehlani Sported Blue Boots & Matching Hair While Out in NYC With Girlfriend 070 Shake
Kehlani performed in New York City last week and was accompanied by girlfriend 070 Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena) after the show. The “Up At Night” singer was spotted holding hands with Balbuena while showing off a chic, trendy look complete with sky blue pointy-toed boots, which subtly matched her hair. Known for her edgy style, she paired the knee-high silhouette with a black leather micro mini skirt embellished with zippers and a semi-sheer black corset top featuring a dipped front design. The Grammy-nominated artist — who is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead” — pulled the eye-catching outfit together with layered necklaces and a...
adidas Continues Its Adilicious City Series With Berlin's Ø27
Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.
An A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship "Game Royal" Surfaces
After special-edition Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 12 silhouettes surfacing, the retailer A Ma Maniére now works with Jordan Brand once again to bring back its. Air Ship silhouette. Last seen back in 2020 during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Air Ship is one of Nike‘s most iconic hoops silhouettes.
Vetements Chaos Hits New Rock's Platform Sneakers
If there’s one brand that has surprised the world of fashion the most in the past decade, it’s Vetements. Whether it be making the DHL logo a fashion statement or throwing spikes on Oakley sunglasses and Reebok trainers, the label has never failed to provoke a crowd. For Fall/Winter 2022, Vetements opted to address influencer and Bitcoin millionaires with its ready-to-wear presentation which featured models wearing face masks in front of a backdrop with a repeating print of million dollar bills. In terms of footwear, the Vetements x New Rock Platform Sneakers appeared throughout in several different colorways. Now, the Spanish shoe company that specializes in goth looks has launched its collaborative ankle boot in two colorways.
Sega Reveals Lineup of 60 Games Arriving on the Genesis Mini 2
Sega has unveiled the full lineup of 60 games coming to the Genesis Mini 2. Among the roster of titles is Sonic 3D Blast, The Revenge of Shinobi, Night Trap and more. The interactive fiction game Night Trap dates back to 1992. Based on the slasher film genre, the game is considered controversial for its depictions of violence, as its graphics are made up of live-action footage. In the game, the user plays as a Sega Control Attack Teamagent investigating the disappearance of five teenage girls.
Nike's Air Force 1 'Street Fighter III' in Honor of EVO Moment #37 Has Resurfaced
In honor of one of the most iconic Street Fighter III showdowns during the fighting game tournament EVO,. whipped up a design in the form of an Air Force 1 which has now resurfaced after being put to rest for years. Mark Julio, EVO’s director of business development longed for...
Take a First Look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe "Brown"
Following rumors of follow-up colors, we now have a first look at the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Brown.” The fledgling sneaker debuted in a clean “Light Cream/White/Light Bone” colorway and has had a tonal “Dark Sulfur” take surface in recent weeks.
Doja Cat Launches “It’s Giving” Apparel Collection With Graphic Tees, Trucker Hats and More
For her new apparel collection “It’s Giving,” Doja Cat stepped out to capture paparazzi-style photos of her modeling the clothing and accessories. The capsule, which launched today with an official website, contains colorful graphic tees, sweatshirts, sweatpants, trucker hats and underwear. In her volume I lookbook, the...
Drake Gives Lil Baby's New Single His Stamp Of Approval
Lil Baby has chosen the potential first single from his new album — and it boasts Drake’s stamp of approval. While jet-setting across the country on Tuesday (August 16), the Atlanta rapper previewed an unreleased song on Instagram and hinted at it being the lead single from his upcoming project.
