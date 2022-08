Today, 5,000 Chicagoans are receiving $500 per month in unconditional cash assistance through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP). In light of our goal to build the field of practice, the City team behind the pilot is launching a blog series to peel back the curtain on the design and administration of the pilot and provide insights through the perspectives of people closest to the project.

