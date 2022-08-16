ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers, thunderstorms in Metro Detroit this weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continued through most of Southeastern Michigan overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, and if you have any plans outdoors, you will want to keep the umbrella handy for the end of the weekend. The showers and thunderstorms are thanks to an area of low pressure and...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers, storms persist into Monday for Metro Detroit

Exact Track 4D radar is tracking showers and thunderstorms developing and moving Southeast into the Detroit Metro. Most of us have seen these thunderstorms on and off this evening, and these storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours very quickly. If you are out traveling, be alert for these thunderstorms and potential ponding of water on roads which could lead to hydroplaning.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thunderstorm chances continue into the end of the weekend for Metro Detroit

After we started off the day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, most everyone has seen showers and thunderstorms as we’ve worked through the afternoon, and we will keep the chances of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast as we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Overnight lows remaining a little humid, we will drop into the middle 60s heading into Sunday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking potential strong to severe storms in Metro Detroit

After a nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we will start things off as we head into Saturday on a dry note with some cloud cover, before showers and thunderstorms roll into the region this afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure will...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend trouble heading our way

DETROIT – Good Friday morning and happy weekend! There’s never a dull moment in the Pure Michigan weather and it’s been an interesting week. Last weekend was very autumnal and then we spent the first half of the week tracking showers moving at us from the east instead of the west which is a little unusual. Here we are on the final workday of the week and it’s going to be a good one here around Metro Detroit as we start with more of that comfy air in the upper 50s to low 60s for anyone heading out early. Skies are mostly clear other than some of that patchy fog in some of our rural suburbs so be on the lookout. Most of you will be trouble free walking to work or hitting the road.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Downtown Detroit#Ene
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Belle Isle Giant Slide closes as crews make adjustments to speed

DETROIT – The Belle Isle Giant Slide is closed as crews make adjustments to speed. The speed adjustments occurred after participants on the slide came down noticeably fast. Giant Slide crew members said they should be back up and running after a slight adjustment where they will make the slide slower for more enjoyment.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: Everything you need to know

DETROIT – On Saturday, get ready for a Michigan end-of-summer tradition. Tens of thousands of cars will ride down M-1 in a celebration of classic and muscle car culture. Over 1.5 million vintage enthusiasts from around the world attend the annual procession as cars honk and drive down Woodward Ave.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Families embrace traditions during Dream Cruise weekend

A little rain did not stop the crowds from admiring old school to new school cars at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise. The procession of thousands of classic and muscle cars down Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac is something Gloria Moyet’s family was not going to miss. “We’ve...
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Start your engines and cruise into the weekend

Who’s ready to start their engines? The Woodward Dream Cruise festivities start today and people are showing off their rides all weekend long. “Live In The D’s” April Morton was at 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue to share the details about the beginning of the event.
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Stalled train blocking traffic on 10 Mile Road in Novi

A stopped train is blocking traffic along 10 Mile Road in Novi and it could be there for a few hours. Novi police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 10 Mile Road between Novi Road and Meadowbrook Road. Train crews are on the way to assess the situation and it could be there through Sunday evening.
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy