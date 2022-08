FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. - On Tuesday, four B-52 bombers arrived at the Fairchild Airforce Base from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, ahead of a three day training exercise. It's the first time the historic long-range bomber has been on the base since 2010. "It's been some years since we've brought them here," said Anthony Williams Jr., a production superintendent for the 2nd AMXS. "...

