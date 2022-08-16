On Aug. 12, the individuals pictured above were seen on surveillance video involved in a theft at Menards. They were last seen driving a 2005 GMC Envoy. The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questions regarding the case. If you have any information on either of these individuals, please call Detective Adam Zosso at (317) 804-3238, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference Case Number 2022-00035872.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO