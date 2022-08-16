ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

New data shows Indiana home sales have declined, cooling market

INDIANAPOLIS — The hot housing market that we've been experiencing is cooling down. Indiana home sales are down by 12% compared to last summer, according to the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors. Real estate broker Amy Clark at Capstone Realty told 13News the slowdown is mainly due to higher...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

What Indy's housing market looks like

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret the housing market has been crazy the past two years – from waived inspections to selling prices way over asking. Now, the housing market is finally cooling off, giving buyers a say in the process again. As of midweek, the average 15-year mortgage...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Plans to end homelessness in Indianapolis hinge on housing

The effort to end homelessness in Indianapolis hinges on the accessibility of safe, affordable housing. In 2018 when the city of Indianapolis laid out plans to end homelessness, it set out a goal that by 2023 no one experiences more than 30 days without a permanent, safe, affordable place to live.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Business
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Business
WFYI

New report underscores Indiana's lack of legal protections for tenants

Legal experts say a new report on evictions in Indianapolis underscores the lack of protection for tenants. Researchers from Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that properties with more health department complaints also had higher eviction rates. Specifically, just 93 locations out of more than 76,0000 across the city accounted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy sees rent growth higher than national average

INDIANAPOLIS — We are seeing record high increases in rent prices across the country, and the rates in Indiana and Indianapolis are higher than the national average.  Rent prices are fluctuating alongside the housing market. Those who can’t afford to buy a house are spending more on rent, causing the prices to rise. Just like […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Student Debt#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Save Invest#Hoosiers
AOL Corp

The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WISH-TV

‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

You can ‘save big money at Menards’ . . . by not paying!

On Aug. 12, the individuals pictured above were seen on surveillance video involved in a theft at Menards. They were last seen driving a 2005 GMC Envoy. The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questions regarding the case. If you have any information on either of these individuals, please call Detective Adam Zosso at (317) 804-3238, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference Case Number 2022-00035872.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

This sweet doggo needs a home!

INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast

10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
SOUTHPORT, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy