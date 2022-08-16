Read full article on original website
New data shows Indiana home sales have declined, cooling market
INDIANAPOLIS — The hot housing market that we've been experiencing is cooling down. Indiana home sales are down by 12% compared to last summer, according to the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors. Real estate broker Amy Clark at Capstone Realty told 13News the slowdown is mainly due to higher...
WTHR
What Indy's housing market looks like
INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret the housing market has been crazy the past two years – from waived inspections to selling prices way over asking. Now, the housing market is finally cooling off, giving buyers a say in the process again. As of midweek, the average 15-year mortgage...
wfyi.org
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions
A small group of landlords is responsible for a majority of Indianapolis evictions, according to a new report. The report, produced by the Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that between January and June of 2022 roughly two-thirds of evictions came from large apartment complexes. . Matt Nowlin is with...
Plans to end homelessness in Indianapolis hinge on housing
The effort to end homelessness in Indianapolis hinges on the accessibility of safe, affordable housing. In 2018 when the city of Indianapolis laid out plans to end homelessness, it set out a goal that by 2023 no one experiences more than 30 days without a permanent, safe, affordable place to live.
New report underscores Indiana's lack of legal protections for tenants
Legal experts say a new report on evictions in Indianapolis underscores the lack of protection for tenants. Researchers from Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that properties with more health department complaints also had higher eviction rates. Specifically, just 93 locations out of more than 76,0000 across the city accounted...
Indy sees rent growth higher than national average
INDIANAPOLIS — We are seeing record high increases in rent prices across the country, and the rates in Indiana and Indianapolis are higher than the national average. Rent prices are fluctuating alongside the housing market. Those who can’t afford to buy a house are spending more on rent, causing the prices to rise. Just like […]
Hiring scam costs Greenwood man thousands
Imagine being scammed out of thousands of dollars and your bank essentially telling you too bad - all while saying you authorized the transaction.
Economic impact of new Indy Fresh Market estimated at $11M
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study projects a new grocery store that opens late next year will pump millions of dollars into the Indianapolis economy. The Indy Fresh Market, under construction right now at East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, is being built in what's currently a food desert. Researchers and neighbors say it's key to a larger revitalization for Arlington Woods, a neighborhood on the city's northeast side.
Muncie business facing 2 federal class action lawsuits for a data breach
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie business is facing two federal class action lawsuits over a data breach. The lawsuits against Accutech Systems Corp., obtained by 13News, were filed in California and Indiana. They claim a data breach August 2021 exposed personal and financial information for nearly 40,000 people. The...
AOL Corp
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your dollar to the max. Find Out: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check. Living...
Fox 59
Getting ready for Devour Indy 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest is coming up fast! Devour Indy is Monday, August 22 through Sunday, September 4 this year. Over 100 restaurants are participating including some new ones! Menus are available now at devourindy.com/restaurants. There are a ton of carryout options available for both lunch and dinner.
Purdue responds to viral TikTok showing crowded makeshift dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is responding to a viral TikTok showing the living situation in one of their dormitories. The video, which shows a crowded room with multiple beds, dressers and metal racks throughout, has been viewed and shared hundreds of thousands of times. 13News reached out...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Purdue University garnering national attention
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University is getting nationwide recognition. According to business intelligence company Morning Consult, Purdue is the fourth-most trusted public university in the nation. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university in West Lafayette among the top 10 most innovative schools nationwide. Ethan Braden, executive vice...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court
INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
readthereporter.com
You can ‘save big money at Menards’ . . . by not paying!
On Aug. 12, the individuals pictured above were seen on surveillance video involved in a theft at Menards. They were last seen driving a 2005 GMC Envoy. The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals for questions regarding the case. If you have any information on either of these individuals, please call Detective Adam Zosso at (317) 804-3238, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference Case Number 2022-00035872.
Little Free Pantry helping north side neighborhood with food insecurity
INDIANAPOLIS — A social media post from the FFA-inspired Indianapolis resident Elizabeth Friedland to open a Little Free Pantry outside her house. The FFA, who builds the pantries, was looking to give them to Indianapolis residents. "I've wanted to do it for awhile now," Friedland said. "There's such a...
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Southside Times
Top 10 signs that the Southside may be growing too fast
10. Used to be we’d meet “around about six” but now we have to go through six roundabouts to meet. 9. Haven’t seen one of those birdhouses shaped like a Burger Chef in a long time. 8. Homecroft’s got two signs now. 7. We didn’t...
WTHR
