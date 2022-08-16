Will Smith appears to have social media — and adorable animals — on the mind. The embattled actor took to Instagram on Friday, marking his first post since the Oscars ceremony on March 27 to not directly reference the infamous moment when he slapped Chris Rock onstage following a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. More from The Hollywood ReporterInstagram, Snapchat, TikTok Cause Mental Health Problems in Teens, Lawsuits ClaimZoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith's Oscars Slap: "I Wish I Had Handled That Differently"Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for Her Mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars (Exclusive) Smith’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO