Read full article on original website
Related
Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare ‘thunder fever’ weather phenomenon
THUNDERSTORMS this week could prove dangerous for millions, experts have warned. “Thunder fever”, a rare phenomenon not seen in decades, can be dangerous and potentially fatal for some. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with “torrential rain” for Wednesday covering the south of England and...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Agriculture Online
Yangtze tributary runs dry as China faces another month of drought
CHONGQING/SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Residents living near a tributary of the Yangtze river in the southwestern region of Chongqing clambered along the dry riverbed on Thursday amid an unprecedented drought across the region that could last another month. "I am actually pretty worried, because the water has been cut...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 1-China races to alleviate drought, power cuts amid record heatwave
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China is scrambling to alleviate power shortages and bring more water to the drought-hit basin of the Yangtze river as it battles a record-breaking heatwave by deploying relief funds, seeding clouds and developing new sources of supply. For more than two months, baking temperatures have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-As Europe's forests burn, why are wildfires getting worse?
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Several European nations such as Italy, France, Greece, Portugal https://news.trust.org/item/20220715150955-7zfy5, Slovenia and Spain have in recent months struggled to cope with raging wildfires - driven by deadly heatwaves and drought - which have displaced thousands of people. As well as stretching emergency...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-China's drought could last until Sept as it races to protect harvests
SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China warned that severe drought conditions along the Yangtze river could last well into September as local governments race to maintain power and find fresh water to irrigate crops ahead of the autumn harvest. Beijing has warned of the increasing risk of extreme weather in...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn edge higher; U.S. Midwest rains limit gains
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday, although forecasts of rains in parched areas of the U.S. crop belt kept a lid on prices. Wheat lost more ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, August 18, 2022
1. Grain and Soybean Futures Drop in Overnight Trading. Wheat futures plunged as more grain moves out of Ukraine and soybeans dropped on rainy weather in parts of the Midwest. About 25 ships hauling agricultural products have sailed from Ukrainian ports even as the country remains under siege from Russian forces. A weeks-old agreement to allow grain ships through blockades to relieve food crises globally is holding with more ships leaving port cities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall as U.S. Midwest rains improve crop prospects
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost ground on Thursday, giving up some of last session's gains, as forecasts of rains in parched areas of the U.S. grain belt weighed on the market. The wheat market faced pressure, falling for a second session, with expectations of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina's corn crop seen growing 6%, wheat area flat
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday, up about 6% from last week's 49 million tonne forecast. Dry weather last week favored the corn...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in June
TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in June fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jun-2022 May-2022 Jun-2021 Total Shipments 2,047,208 1,972,046 2,004,523 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 47.4% 47.5% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 4% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Mapuche solstice ceremonies highlight sacred rivers
ALONG THE PILMAIQUEN RIVER, Chile (AP) — A ceremonial dip in the frigid waters of the fast-flowing Pilmaiquen River in southern Chile was the culmination of the multiday celebration of We Tripantü, one of the most sacred holidays for the Mapuche, the country’s largest Indigenous group. Coinciding with the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere, the late June “new year” festivities mark the “new rising of the sun” and signify “the change and renovation of life, in all senses,” said Amanda Huichalaf. She took part with her family in the ceremonies led by her sister, the machi or healer and spiritual guide of a Mapuche community alongside the river. Wading into the Pilmaiquen is a “symbolic way to renew energy,” Huichalaf added. Most participants washed their face, feet and ceremonial jewels as frost covered the lush riverbanks. In the Mapuche worldview, rivers and other natural elements are home to spirits they revere — like Kintuantü, a protector spirit connected to the Pilmaiquen. The river is also believed to help carry the souls of those buried in a clifftop cemetery on to their next incarnation.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans steady after slide as weather, demand in focus
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Wednesday, bouncing off one-week lows, but prices remained under pressure from improving U.S. weather, economic risks and increasing exports from Ukraine. Wheat also inched up. Consolidation in crude oil and the dollar, which had moved sharply this week on global growth concerns centered on China, encouraged the pause in grains.
Comments / 0